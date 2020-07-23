The One Show viewers praise 'inspirational' Katie Piper she unveils result of latest skin graft

Katie Piper was called an "inspiration" by The One Show viewers as she appeared on the programme after undergoing a skin graft.

The presenter and podcast host, 36, was on the programme on Wednesday (July 22) evening to read out a letter of thanks she's penned for the NHS.

Katie Piper was on The One Show alongside author Adam Kay (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The One Show?

She also featured on the show without the bandages she's been wearing recently, since going in for surgery on her eye.

The One Show's Twitter page shared a clip of Katie reading an extract from her letter as she appeared via video link to chat with hosts Alex Jones and Rylan Clark-Neal.

Viewers praised "courageous" Katie (Credit: BBC)

And viewers flocked to praise the star, calling her "courageous" and saying her kids will be "so proud" when they grow up and see what their mum has achieved.

Katie said on the programme: "The whole journey I had with the NHS, the well-documented attack. But then doing the whole circle of giving birth twice on the NHS. And really feeling that they saved my life and then gave me life twice through my children."

You gave me a second chance at life, when many feared my time was up.

Reading out part of her letter, she said: "'I didn't realise it on the day that we met, but that was it. I would never fully leave you again.

"'You've been in and out of my life, putting me back together and keeping me alive. Still, to this day, 12 years on. We've been through some real highs and lows together. But you gave me a second chance at life, when many feared my time was up.'"

What did viewers say?

On Twitter, one viewer said: "@KatiePiper_ what a courageous woman you are and your letter said it all. Beautiful inside and out."

Another wrote: "Katie, your children will be so proud of you when they grow up and learn what you have been through!"

A third tweeted: "Amazing lady - you are such an inspiration and role model xx."

Someone else said: "Katie is a true inspiration! Love this lady."

Katie wrote about her eye surgery over the weekend, when she shared a snap of Instagram of herself out for a coffee.

She wrote alongside the picture: "Thank you for all your messages and comments. I am in great hands with my eye surgeon Mr Naresh Joshi, who reconstructed my eyelids on day one of my injury. Fascinating and amazing the skill and talent he possess to reconstruct."

