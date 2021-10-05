Katie Piper has undergone emergency surgery in hospital after choking on food.

The Loose Women star, 37, took to her Instagram to explain the incident, saying she’s had surgery on her oesophagus.

Katie explained that she choked on food, which “led to spasms” in her oesophagus resulting in it closing up.

Alongside a photo of herself in a hospital bed, Katie said: “SO, last night I choked on some food which led to spasms in my oesophagus…

“…which meant it closed up, meaning I couldn’t swallow even my own saliva and ended up in A&E for an emergency procedure on my oesophagus (not the way to start a week).”

Katie continued: “I’ve got a long history of treatment with my oesophagus.

“I’ve got three strictures of tight scar tissue from what happened previously and this is something I’ve been aware of but hasn’t happened in years.

“But, out of surgery and it went very well and I just ate ice cream which felt heavenly!

“Huge thank you to the NHS doctors and nurses that did she an incredible job and were so attentive, now for a restful day.”

Her followers sent their support in the comments.

One person said: “Take care and get well.”

Another commented: “You are such a true inspiration! I wish you a rapid recovery.”

A third wrote: “Sending healing light to you!! Good recovery hun.”

One added: “Sending loving and healing hugs.”

Meanwhile, many of her celebrity friends also sent their well-wishes.

Andrea McLean said: “How frightening Katie. I’m glad you’re ok.”

Gorka Marquez added: “Sending love partner.”

Joe Wicks commented: “Get well soon.”

