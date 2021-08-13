Loose Women viewers hailed Katie Piper on today’s show (Friday, August 13).

The broadcaster, 37, has joined the rotation of panellists.

And now viewers have given her a big thumbs up after her appearance this lunchtime.

We're so excited to welcome @KatiePiper_ to the #LooseWomen family as a panellist! 💜 https://t.co/qexXoZVVaW — Loose Women (@loosewomen) August 12, 2021

How did Katie announce her new job on Loose Women?

Katie announced her new gig on Loose Women on social media yesterday (Thursday August 12).

She showed an image of herself on-set with a big, beaming smile.

She said in her tweet, “I’m an official ‘loose’ woman! So excited! Watch out daytime [eye-covering emoji].”

Katie was thrilled to join the panel (Credit: ITV)

What else did Katie do today on Loose Women?

Katie made an appearance on the panel today alongside host Nadia Sawalha, Judi Love and Linda Robson.

And she was thrown in at the deep end, when she went head-to-head with Linda on the subject “can you be too nice to your kids”.

Other discussion topics included whether one woman was right or not to wear make-up on her wedding day and whether breastfeeding in public is still a taboo.

There was more. Later in the show, the gang revealed that Judi was going to appear the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Quite a start to her Loose Women career!

Katie got right to work on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to Katie’s news?

And the good news is that viewers loved Katie’s appearance on today’s show – something that augers well for the future.

One wrote on Twitter: “Great woman, intelligent, honest and not self-absorbed like the other neurotic women.

“Katie is a breath of fresh air, who gets on with life.

“Unlike Denise, Nadia who moans and whines. Poor me poor me… They use the viewers as their therapists.”

Another said: “It’s hard to think of anyone more suited to being on the panel. You’re so honest, articulate and a beautiful person and soul.”

A third wrote: “Loose women is going to be so much better now.”