Katie Piper hits back at troll who ridiculously accused her of having a ‘designer face’

Katie Piper has endured more pain and trauma than most people in the world will ever have to deal with.

And yet she still faces idiots on social media who think it appropriate to pass comment on her efforts to lead a positive life.

But when one troll ridiculously told her she had a “designer face”, Katie put them in their place.

Katie appeared on Sky News this week to talk about her new book – and after coming off air, she saw the horrific message on Twitter.

Former Strictly star Katie is a well-known public figure and many people know her story well.

In 2008 she was the victim of an acid attack ordered by her violent ex Danny Lynch.

Her ordeal was documented in a moving Channel 4 documentary and Katie has gone on to become a TV presenter and mental health ambassador, among other accolades.

She has also undergone more than 400 extremely painful and intrusive surgical procedures on the burns and scars she suffered.

The posted on Twitter:”Oh dear. @KatiePiper_ (Katie Piper, who she?) with lips full of Botox and a designer face drawn by surgeons, on the advertising platform called @SkyNews promoting a publication about people needing to be honest with themselves. Couldn’t make it up, could you.”

Following my Sky News interview this morning, here’s a letter to those who feel like it’s ok to act like this online… pic.twitter.com/fVsJ0VP0N4 — Katie Piper (@KatiePiper_) September 17, 2021

Katie, 37, replied: “My face has been rebuilt by surgeons using other parts of my body after my face was melted down to the muscle and skeleton following an acid attack.

“But regardless, I don’t owe you pretty, perhaps use your time more productively than commenting on women’s appearance in the internet.”

The mum of two then wrote: “When I first started going out (which took a really long time because I didn’t want to leave the house because of people’s reactions) men used to shout insults like this and other abuse at me.

Seeing someone like me being trolled will only make them regress further.

“When someone writes something so awful and offensive about someone who is burnt or disfigured like me in the public eye, it makes those with visible differences at home not want to leave the house, like I never used to.

“Seeing someone like me being trolled will only make them regress further. If it’s happening to me, why wouldn’t it happen to them?

“You should always learn someone’s story and you should never judge someone without knowing what they’ve been through. You shouldn’t judge them regardless, no matter what they look like.

“If someone is doing what makes them happy and they’re not hurting you or anyone else, then why do you have the right to comment on their appearance.

‘I didn’t bring this up because it has personally affected me today. My journey has been a long one, full of incredible ups and downs but I’m out the other side now. I am strong and living a stable, happy life.

“I am talking about this for the people that don’t have a support system, a group of friends, a loving family or just someone helping them to re-join society and live a normal life. This could really affect someone in the most severe way.

“I spend my days via my charity The Katie Piper Foundation seeing how much mental and psychological support it takes after a burns injury, or a disfigurement. My volunteers, specialists, nurses and doctors spend years with our patients helping them prepare again physically and mentally for the ‘real world’.

“The sad reality is, this is the real world we live in. It was National Suicide Prevention day last week – have we learnt nothing of the damage words can do?

“Whilst many feel this pain, I see this negative attention thrust mostly upon women. I obviously haven’t had work done to my face for a vanity reasons, but even if I had, that is NOT a problem. Why do women always get torn down about their appearance?”

Katie’s new book, A Little Bit Of Faith is available now.

