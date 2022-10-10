The man who launched an acid attack on Katie Piper is on the run, it has been reported.

The acid attacker is believed to be on the run from police after being recalled to jail for breaching the conditions of his licence.

Katie Piper was the victim of an acid attack back in 2008 (Credit: ITV)

Katie Piper acid attack: Man on the run

Back in 2008, Katie was horrifically injured following an acid attack.

The attack was carried out on behalf of her ex-boyfriend, Daniel Lynch.

In 2009, the then 19-year-old was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of six years.

He became eligible for parole in 2015, however, his application was blocked after he was deemed unfit for release.

In 2018, he submitted another application, which was accepted.

He was freed, but ordered to stay away from Katie.

However, in 2019, he was recalled to prison over an unrelated incident. But, he was given parole again in 2020.

Katie’s acid attacker is reportedly on the run (Credit: ITV)

‘New journey’ for Katie

The 38-year-old lstar earned of her attacker’s release while on in Strictly in 2018.

She said at the time: “This is a really ­difficult time for me. I am trying to come to terms with the decision and this is something I need to deal with.

“Over the past two weeks Strictly has already given me such a welcome and positive distraction from my past,” she continued.

“Whilst there is never a good time to hear this news, I am glad I have this new journey to concentrate on.”

It has since been reported that her attacker is on the run from police after breaching his licence conditions.

He has been warned that he faces even more prison time after going AWOL while on licence.

“We are urgently working with the police to bring the offender back to prison where he’ll face longer behind bars,” a Probation Service spokesperson said.

Fans rally round Katie

Fans rallied round upon hearing the news, sharing their fears for Katie.

“This monster should have at least got 25 years! Or shouldn’t have been released at all!” declared one.

“He shouldn’t be out of jail to be hunted in my opinion. Throw the key away,” said a second.

“This cowardly thug should never have been given parole. He deserves to spend his life behind bars,” said another.

“Best wishes to @KatiePiper at this time,” said another.

“Katie Piper is an amazing woman and campaigner. Best wishes,” said another.

Katie was in hospital in August (Credit: ITV)

Katie’s health updates

Back in August, Katie was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.

The star underwent surgery because her eye had perforated, causing a black hole.

Explaining what happened, she said: “On Saturday my husband noticed a small black circle in my blind eye, I was excited thinking I had a pupil again.

“But by Sunday my left eye was extremely painful and couldn’t tolerate light, so I patched it up and put it down to old injuries. I’m used to being in some level of discomfort and I went to work.”

However, she explained that the pain soon got so bad that she had to go to see an eye specialist. It was then that they realised her eye had perforated.

Luckily, doctors were able to operate quickly.

Following the surgery, she took to Twitter, writing: “I wanted to express my gratitude to everyone that follows me for the incredible outpouring of love and support following my emergency eye operation.”

Read more: What happened to the man who attacked Katie Piper and why did he do it?

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.