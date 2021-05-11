Katherine Kelly has wowed fans with her dramatic makeover after switching to pink hair.

The 41-year-old former Coronation Street star has previously sported blonde and brunette locks.

But Katherine looked totally different as she rocked a vibrant pink bob on Instagram.

The actress first appeared to switch up her colour earlier this year.

She unveiled the look while showing off a series of outfits in her dressing room.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Katherine modelled a stunning maxi dress from The Vampires Wife.

The former soap star captioned the image: “All dressed up for work. But with nowhere else to go! Thank you ALWAYS @kittykellystyle @simonwebsterhair @thevampireswife.”

Plenty of Katherine’s followers rushed to compliment the bold look.

One wrote: “Looking fabulous… Love the hair Katherine.”

Katherine Kelly showed off her dramatic makeover on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a second shared: “Love your hair colour and style. Very elegant.”

Another added: “Loving your hair it’s beautiful.”

Furthermore, former Corrie star Lucy-Jo Hudson said: “That hair wow!!! Suits you so much!”

What has Katherine Kelly said about her new hair?

Katherine opened up on her new hair in a recent interview with the Radio Times.

During the chat, she explained she had little choice over her locks due to her acting work.

The Guilty star said: “People think that you are the characters you play, and, you know, we’re not.

The actress has also had brunette hair in the past (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I mean, I don’t own a suit. I enjoy being that chameleon and I love embracing a role.

“I’ve been very lucky – I tend to go from job to job. But that means I can never choose my own hair colour. I’ve wanted to dye it pink for about five years.”

Meanwhile, Katherine is set to appear in the upcoming second series of Innocent.

The actress stars as teacher Sally Wright, who stands accused of killing a 16-year-old pupil.

Sally was convicted despite having no criminal record, no history of violence and vehemently protesting her innocence.

Speaking about the show, Katherine said: “I’m thrilled to be working on this complex and thought-provoking drama by Chris Lang and Matt Arlidge. I look forward to bringing the mix of Sally’s fragility and quiet strength to life.”

Innocent is on Monday May 17 2021 to Thursday May 20 2021 at 9pm on ITV. Following transmission it will be on ITV Hub and BritBox UK.

