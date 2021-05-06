Innocent on ITV: Channel releases first look preview of Katherine Kelly in the second series

ITV has released its first glimpse of Innocent series two, which stars Katherine Kelly and Shaun Dooley – but what else does the preview hint at?

A brand new promo released on Thursday (May 06 2021) gives us a tantalising minute from the upcoming series.

Here’s everything we know about the second series of Innocent on ITV.

Laura Rollins as Paine and Katherine Kelly as Sally in Innocent series two (Credit: ITV1)

Innocent series two preview – what happens in it?

In dramatic scenes, beside a stunning location, we see Katherine Kelly’s character Sally Wright fighting against all odds to prove her innocence.

Standing in front of flashing photographers, she cries: “Five years ago, I was convicted of a dreadful crime that I did not commit.”

We see her later, in another scene, saying: “I lost nothing. It was taken away from me.

“I want it all back.”

That statement appears to include her husband, played by Jamie Bamber, who left her after she was accused or murder.

We see his new partner telling him: “If she didn’t kill him, you divorced her for no reason.”

As well as the hints of relationship troubles to come, we also see Shaun Dooley as DCI Mike Braithwaite.

Viewers see the character determined to track down the real criminal.

He says: “There’s still a killer out there.

“A very dangerous man or woman who needs to be put behind bars.”

What’s Innocent series two about?

Series two of Innocent follows the success of the first series of Innocent in 2018 starring Lee Ingleby and Hermione Norris.

This time, it’s a completely new story, but with the same question mark over the drama – are they innocent or guilty?

Katherine Kelly stars as teacher Sally Wright, who stands accused of killing a 16-year-old pupil.

A student she admitted taking a special interest in.

Suspicion falls upon Sally when the boy is found dead, brutally stabbed with a broken cider bottle.

Sally was convicted despite having no criminal record, no history of violence and vehemently protesting her innocence.

A jury convicts her by a majority verdict and sentences her to a minimum of 15 years in jail.

The new series opens with Sally in the dock of Carlisle Crown Court, steely and determined to prove her innocence and that she’s been the victim of a terrible miscarriage of justice…

The series asks if we ever really get a second shot at happiness?

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Bethany in Innocent series two (Credit: ITV1)

Who’s in the cast of Innocent series two?

Katherine Kelly stars as Sally Wright, the accused.

The former Corrie star commented: “I’m thrilled to be working on this complex and thought-provoking drama by Chris Lang and Matt Arlidge.

“I look forward to bringing the mix of Sally’s fragility and quiet strength to life.”

Katherine is most famous for her role as Becky Granger in the ITV soap, as well as playing Lady Mae in Mr Selfridge, Jodie Shackleton in Happy Valley and DI Karen Renton in Liar.

Marcella actor Jamie Bamber plays Sally’s husband Sam, opposite Industry actress Priyanga Burford who portrays his new partner.

It’s a Sin actor Shaun Dooley stars as DCI Mike Braithwaite, heading up a police team including Casualty favourite Michael Stevenson.

Ackley Bridge’s Amy-Leigh Hickman, The Durrell’s Lucy Black, Game of Thrones’ Michael Yare and Safe House’s Andrew Tiernan also star.

Nadia Albina, Poppy Miller, Janine Wood and Laura Rollins complete the cast.

When does it start and how can I watch it?

Innocent starts on Monday May 17 2021 and will be stripped across that week.

It will air from Monday to Thursday May 20 2021 at 9pm on ITV.

Following transmission it will be on ITV Hub and BritBox UK.

Jamie Bamber stars as Sally’s ex-husband, but does he still hold a flame? (Credit: ITV)

How many episodes will it be?

The new series is four parts.

Each episode will be an hour long.

Viewers can watch the climactic finale on Thursday May 20 2021.

Where is it filmed?

Filming took place in Ireland and the Lake District throughout the pandemic.

The location provides the perfect backdrop to the drama and will definitely make you want to book a holiday!

Innocent series two is actually set in the small Cumbrian town of Keswick in the Lakes.

