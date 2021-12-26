Kate Garraway thrilled with Christmas family outing to the panto – with husband Derek

Christmas miracles can happen, as this year Kate Garraway was able to go on a family outing – with husband Derek Draper.

It was an everyday festive event that the GMB presenter had been fearing would never be possible again.

Derek is of course facing an ongoing health battle after being struck so terribly by Covid last year.

And, while there are still many hurdles and ups and downs on his progress, this Wednesday provided much-needed joy and hope.

Photographs obtained by the Mail Online show Kate beaming as she pushes smiling Derek in his wheelchair outside Richmond theatre in South West London.

Kate was thrilled to be out with her husband (Credit: Splash)

The couple went to see pantomime Cinderella, alongside their two children, Darcey, 15, and son Billy, 12, on Wednesday this week.

The panto stars Anton Du Beke, Kate’s erstwhile partner on Strictly Come Dancing in 2007.

On Friday, Kate spoke earnestly about Derek’s health as she presented Good Morning Britain.

One day at a time

She revealed: “We were playing a silly game, one of those moral question games…and they [the kids] asked “Who is likely to find money on the floor and keep it?” and everyone in the room said all at the same time “Darcey,” and he started to laugh.

“And honestly, it was just the most lovely moment because you thought he does get it, he does understand.

“And he’s right! Because she is the most likely!”

It’s a very different experience to last Christmas about which Kate, 53, admitted: “Last Christmas Eve, we did have a lot of promise and a lot of hope but Derek was in hospital.

“We had no idea whether he was going to live or die, praying that it was going in the right direction.”

Christmas Day setback

However, sadly Derek and the family didn’t have such good fortune on Christmas Day yesterday.

Kate revealed last night on social media: “So the last 24 hours has been bumpy – a scare that meant Derek might have had to go back into hospital ( thankfully sorted by a visit from nurse/carer).

“He has also had one of his ultra fatigue days so has been too weak to do much other than sleep.”

As she has spoken about before, the family is all too aware that Derek’s recovery will not be a linear one.

