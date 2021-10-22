Kate Garraway thanks Prince Charles for the unexpected help he offered after Derek’s hospitalisation

Kate Garraway has revealed news that Prince Charles “helped” her during husband Derek’s hospitalisation.

The GMB star, 44, has had a torrid time during the past 18 months after Derek spent almost a year in hospital battling Covid and its terrifying after-effects.

Kate Garraway spoke to the Prince yesterday and thanked him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How Prince Charles helped Kate Garraway

Kate appeared at a Prince’s Trust awards event yesterday (Thursday, October 22).

During the ceremony, she spoke to Prince Charles and thanked him for his “kindness”.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals dream guests as it’s confirmed she’s replacing Piers Morgan on Life Stories

She said to the Prince: “And you might not remember but you were very kind to me because my husband got very sick with Covid after the last Prince’s Trust awards.

“You wrote to me and gave me help, so thank you very much… and he did improve.”

The Prince wrote to Kate last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate’s shout-out

The conversation appeared to provide an answer to a question many had asked.

In her best-selling book, The Power Of Hope, she wrote: “One day I received a letter from a member of the Royal Family, offering the services of a Royal physician.

“How lovely, I thought, although it seemed utterly surreal.”

She did not confirm who the member of the royal family who wrote to her was.

But yesterday’s conversation with the Prince leads many to think that it was Charles who sent her support.

Kate updated fans on how Derek was doing last week (Credit: ITV)

What’s the latest on Derek?

Last Friday (October 15) on GMB, Kate updated viewers on Derek’s condition.

After being asked by a guest how Derek was, she replied: “We’re keeping on keeping on.

Read more: Kate Garraway calls herself ‘lucky’ as she updates fans on husband Derek Draper

“It sounds like a cliche but it’s the reality, it’s a day at a time isn’t it.

“He’s still here and here we are and so many people haven’t got that. So I’m very lucky.”