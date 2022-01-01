Kate Garraway leads the famous faces recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list

Kate Garraway is among the famous faces to receive a nod in the Queen’s New Year Honours list for 2022.

The GMB presenter has been awarded an MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Kate, 54, has yet to comment on the recognition, however she did share her New Year’s Eve celebrations with her social media followers.

She shared a video of the spectacular fireworks outside her home, writing: “So North London did us proud again this year.

“But top marks go to Lisa & Simon our neighbours !!! #happynewyear everyone – let’s make it a good one!!!

“Here’s to health and joy to you in 2022.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)



Read more: Kate Garraway’s Christmas wish for husband Derek comes true

Spice Girl Mel B, has been made an MBE for her work with domestic violence charity Women’s Aid.

The 46-year-old said: “I thought about all the women I’ve met over the past few years who have been through terrible situations, women who have died, women who are still suffering.

‘This, for me, was all about them. It still is.”

Ashley Banjo has also been recognised (Credit: ITV)

And Diversity star Ashley Banjo, 33, has been awarded an MBE for services to dance.

In the sporting world, Tom Daley, has been made an OBE, while his diving partner, Matty Lee, has been made an MBE.

Emma Raducanu has also been made an MBE.

Joanna Lumley has been made a Dame (Credit: Splash)

Showbiz legend Joanna Lumley was made a dame, alongside fellow thesp Vanessa Redgrave.

The Absolutely Fabulous icon, 75, said: “I thought, how has this happened? Is it a mistake? I truly was completely thrown by it, and thrilled to bits, and so touched.”

Bond star Daniel Craig is made a companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – an honour normally reserved for spies and senior diplomats.

Meanwhile, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has received a knighthood in honour of his tireless work during the pandemic.

Read more: Kate Garraway to become the new Nick Knowles!

What do you think of Kate Garraway receiving a nod in the Queen’s New Years Honours list? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.