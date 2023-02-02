Pregnant Kate Ferdinand – who is expecting her second baby with husband Rio – has opened up about her tears over the death of the footballer’s first wife.

Rebecca died in 2015 aged just 34 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Now, speaking on her Blended podcast, Kate has told how Rebecca was determined to perform one final act for her daughter Tia.

Pregnant Kate Ferdinand shares tears for Rebecca

Kate got emotional as she shared a story from a month before Rebecca’s death.

Speaking to author Emily Dean, she admitted: “This is so emotional. It’s making me cry .”

That makes me emotional because it’s amazing that you could be so selfless.

Kate added: “I don’t know if I’ve spoken about this but it was her mission to go to her birthday party.”

Tia, who is now 11, celebrated her fourth birthday a month before her mum died.

Kate revealed that she was “so ill” but somehow found the “strength” to attend the party.

“It makes my heart warm but it’s sad as well,” she said.

Rebecca and Rio had three children together – 16-year-old Lorenz, 14-year-old Tate and Tia, 11.

‘So selfless’

Kate then added: “I put myself in the position as a mum to think of anyone who is a parent and is going to pass away and what is going through their head and in those final moments.

“They’re still thinking of their children and what’s best for their children.

“That makes me emotional because it’s amazing that you could be so selfless and still putting yourself at the bottom of the pile.”

How many kids do Kate and Rio have?

Kate and Rio welcomed son Cree in December 2020.

She is now pregnant with her second child following a devastating miscarriage.

