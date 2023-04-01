Rio Ferdinand and wife Kate on Loose Women
News

Kate Ferdinand explains Instagram break as son rushed to hospital after ‘freak accident’

Thinking of you Kate!

By Joey Crutchley

Kate Ferdinand has revealed on Instagram that her young son was rushed to hospital for an emergency operation after he suffered a “freak accident”.

The 31-year-old, who is currently expecting her second child, a girl, with hubby Rio, 44, is no stranger to sharing her life online with her 1.4 million followers. However, on Friday (March 31) she took to her Instagram Story to reveal that her two-year-old son Cree had needed emergency surgery in hospital – leaving her “a complete emotional wreck”.

Kate Ferdinand and husband Rio on This Morning
Kate Ferdinand and husband Rio experienced a scare with son Cree this week (Credit: ITV)

Kate Ferdinand reveals son’s hospital dash after ‘freak accident’

In the picture, the toddler was wearing a cartoon print animal gown and lying under blankets with a bandage and cast on his forefinger.

In the clip, Kate explained what the family had gone though and began her update by saying: “Sorry for the radio silence. My poor baby had a freak accident on Tuesday and ended up breaking a bone in his finger and then needed nail bed surgery.

“I’m a complete emotional wreck mumma right now,” the star said. She then added: “Look at his little hand,” alongside crying and sad emojis.

Kater Ferdinand's child on her Instagram story
Kate Ferdinand shared the news on her Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Kate Ferdinand on her blended family

The TOWIE star is mum to Cree, with Rio, 44, and is expecting her second child with the football player-turned-pundit. Kate is also a stepmother to Rio’s three children Lorenz, 15, Tate, 13, and Tia, 11. Their mother Rebecca sadly died after a battle with cancer in 2015.

Kate recently made a sad confession about Rio’s children amid their blended family journey. Speaking on her Blended podcast, Kate said: “Coming into a blended family and not being their mum, I wanted to get everything perfect.

“It is natural I think when you have children. But there has to be a certain level to it where you are actually ok yourself too,” she then continued. “Now I’ve prioritised myself, I know that sounds selfish because my kids are my priority but I’ve prioritised doing certain things to myself.”

Kate Ferdinand latest as she appears on This Morning
Kate has opened up about her blended family (Credit: ITV)

Star ‘sobbed’ on Mother’s Day

It comes as Kate admitted she “sobbed” on her first Mother’s Day with husband Rio.

The pair got together a year after Rio’s wife Rebecca tragically passed away, aged 34. When former TOWIE star Kate, 31, moved in with Rio, things quickly became serious, with her taking on much of the ‘mum’ role.

Read more: Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce gender of unborn baby as they reveal ‘heated’ rows

