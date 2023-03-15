Kate Ferdinand, the wife of Rio Ferdinand, made a sad confession about his children amid their blended family journey.

The former TOWIE star made the heartbreaking admission in her most recent podcast episode.

Former TOWIE star Kate made a sad confession about husband Rio’s children recently.

The 31-year-old made the admission during the most recent episode of her podcast, Blended.

During the podcast, the pregnant TOWIE star spoke to child psychotherapist Emily Samuel. Emily was on the show to answer some questions.

Kate uploaded a short clip from the podcast to her Instagram earlier today (Wednesday, March 15).

It’s in this clip that she makes her sad confession.

What did Kate Ferdinand say about blended family with Rio Ferdinand?

Speaking to Emily, Kate said: “Coming into a blended family and not being their mum, I wanted to get every thing perfect.”

“But sometimes that meant I would be at the bottom of the pile,” Kate then said.

“It is natural I think when you have children but there has to be a certain level to it where you are actually ok yourself too,” she then continued.

“Now I’ve prioritised myself, I know that sounds selfish because my kids are my priority but I’ve prioritised doing certain things to myself.”

Kate and Rio are expecting their second child together (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate makes another sad confession

This isn’t the first sad confession Kate has made recently.

During a chat with Zoe Blaskey for a live edition of Motherhood on Saturday (March 11), Kate revealed she was worried how her son, Cree, would fit into her and Rio‘s blended family.

“When Cree came we were a bit nervous because he’s my first biological child so we didn’t know how he would fit into the mix, but it’s just been great and has brought us all closer,” she said.

“‘It’s just a crazy house, it’s full of fun and laughs and madness,” she then added.

