Kate Ferdinand smiling wearing pink and Rio inset
News

Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce gender of unborn baby as they reveal ‘heated’ rows over her fears he ‘didn’t care’ about pregnancy

Aww congrats guys!

By Joey Crutchley
| Updated:

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have revealed the gender of their unborn baby.

The 31 year old is currently expecting her second child with hubby Rio – and is due to give birth later this year.

Kate and Rio tied the knot in 2019 and already share son Cree, two, together, with Kate also being a step-mum Rio’s three children – Lorenz, 16, Tate, 14, and 11-year-old Tia.

And now the happy couple have shared they’re having a little girl.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand posing on a red carpet
Kate and Rio are expecting their second baby (Credit: SplashNews)

Kate and Rio Ferdinand ‘excited’ about new baby

The couple announced the happy news on her Blended podcast, where they revealed their gender party didn’t exactly go to plan.

I knew it was a girl but I actually wanted a girl.

“It’s a girl guys – we are so excited we’re having a girl. We both guessed the same. Lorenz guessed that,” Kate said.

Rio then added: “I knew it was a girl but I actually wanted a girl. I wanted boys at the beginning. I wanted Cree to be a boy.

“That’s me, I’m done now, five.”

Kate recalls mayhem gender reveal party

Pregnant Kate then recalled the disastrous gender reveal party, revealing: “We all sat down, cameras ready to film it for memories, and then we all take a bite of the first six cupcakes and no one of them has the colour.

“So it’s pink or blue, for girl or boy, and we’re all shouting and because everyone is shouting so loud, Cree in the middle just starts hysterically crying.”

After the first few cakes were proven to be unsuccessful, Rio’s son Lorenz eventually picked the special cake to find that it was pink inside.

Kate said: “Tate and Tia think Lorenz is the favourite. So I proved to them it was not a fix – they all picked their own cake.”

Kate Ferdinand and Rio Ferdinand
Kate and Rio got married in 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

Kate and Rio on podcast

Meanwhile, during the podcast, Rio and Kate revealed they had had “heated” arguments during both her pregnancies.

Rio said: “Because I’ve had three kids before and we’ve had Cree together she still gets the hump – you find it hard to believe that I can be as happy because it’s number five. We’ve had heated (debate) – there were tears.

Read more: Pregnant Kate Ferdinand in tears over Rio’s late wife Rebecca’s final act of bravery for her kids

“Does everyone else’s Mrs when they have a baby or when they’re pregnant – just the hormones are always, the go too. You’ve been much better than last time.”

Kate then added: “When I was pregnant with Cree I was a bit cuckoo and I was so excited – I felt like you just did not care. When there was no bump there was no baby in your eyes for at least three to four months.

“Then I just started getting really emotional thinking, ‘he doesn’t care, it’s his fourth child’. You said you cared, I thought you didn’t. We had a moment like this again the other night.'”

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Baby Kate Ferdinand Pregnancy Rio Ferdinand

Trending Articles

Madeleine McCann in a red dress and Julia on a live chat
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt on ‘dream come true’ as she shares ‘exciting’ news
Ant and Dec looking worried as a guest looks angry on Saturday Night Takeaway 2023
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway hit by hundreds of Ofcom complaints over ‘insensitive’ prank on first-time dad
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and King Charles
Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow by King Charles with ‘offer to Prince Andrew’
Russell Grant looking concerned on Lorraine
Strictly star Russell Grant shares health update after having brain tumour removed as fans rally around
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and King Charles
Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow by King Charles with ‘offer to Prince Andrew’
I am Madeleine McCann girl Julia Wandelt and missing girl Livia Schepp
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl has taken DNA test and thinks she could be another missing girl