Kate Ferdinand has enjoyed her first drink since giving birth to her baby son Cree in December.

The former TOWIE star, 29, had to have an emergency C-section to aid the delivery – an experience she described as “traumatic”.

But she seemed relaxed and happy as she shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of a large what appeared to be alcoholic beverage complete with ice and a straw.

The new mum shared a picture of her drink on social media (Credit: Instagram)

Kate Ferdinand enjoys drink

Kate, whose baby son is her first child with former footballer Rio Ferdinand, 42, captioned the picture: “It’s been a while… Happy Friday.”

And she deserves it after what she’s been through in the past few weeks.

In an emotional Instagram post on December 27, Kate gave her followers an insight into the birth and revealed that she’d been feeling ‘guilty’ in the days afterwards.

Alongside a lovely photo of her holding the baby, she wrote: “I wanted to share this with you. This is me… and let me add this is a much better version of me than the last 10 days.

“After having an emergency C section, and a bit of a traumatic birth, I’ve been completely wiped out.

“The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions. I’ve felt like I can’t do what I’m meant to be doing with Cree as I haven’t been able to change or feed him consistently, which has had me feeling all types of guilt, for Cree, Rio & that I can’t be doing what I normally do for the kids.

Adorable photo

“It’s a whirlwind I just wasn’t expecting… but at the same time the most perfect whirlwind.”

Kate, who married Rio in 2019, is already step-mum to Rio’s three kids with his late wife, Rebecca Ellison.

And she shared an adorable photo of the family together around the Christmas tree – Cree included – during the festive season.

She captioned it: “My whole heart. Cree Ferdinand. Our angel boy, we all love you so much.”

Kate married Rio Ferdinand in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The former TOWIE star has previously admitted that she struggled when she first moved in with Rio and his children, who tragically lost Rebecca to breast cancer in 2015.

She told You magazine last year: “I cried every single day for a year when I first moved in with Rio.

“It was an incredibly difficult time because his mum Janice passed away just two years after they had lost Rebecca. My heart was breaking for them.

“All I wanted to do was try to fix him, make the kids happy and be as kind and supportive as I could. I gave up my job, I wanted to do everything right.”

