Kate Ferdinand had her baby recently and the star has confessed that she’s not been able to get dressed since the birth.

Rio Ferdinand’s wife admitted that she’s yet to wear anything other than PJs in 2021 so far after welcoming little baby Cree in December.

The reality star, 29, was forced to give birth to her first child via emergency C-section.

Since the birth she’s told fans that she’s been left in serious pain by the ordeal.

Kate Ferdinand opened up about life since she had her first baby (Credit: Instagram Stories)

On Instagram, she told fans: “2021 update so far. Showering and fresh PJs are still happening.”

The star also said that she had been feeling worried about revealing her bruises to fans.

She said: “I was overwhelmed by all of your comments on my recent picture.

“Sometimes social media can be such a negative place but since sharing this post it has been so positive for me. I was nervous about sharing my reality but so glad I did.

“So many of you have had similar experiences and share the same feelings and emotions.

“It is nice to know we are not alone. Thank you for all of your comments. I have read them all,” she added.

What did Kate Ferdinand say about giving birth?

In a post just days after Christmas Day, Kate decided to break her silence about her traumatic experience giving birth.

In a heartfelt post, she opened up to fans about the feelings she had been struggling with.

“I wanted to share this with you. This is me… and let me add this is a much better version of me than the last 10 days.

“After having an emergency C section, and a bit of a traumatic birth I’ve been completely wiped out.

“The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions.

“I’ve felt like I can’t do what I’m meant to be doing with Cree as I haven’t been able to change or feed him consistently which has had me feeling all types of guilt, for Cree, Rio and that I can’t be doing what I normally do for the kids.”

It’s been a tough few weeks for Kate (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How did the couple announce their baby news?

The star and former footballer Rio announced the arrival of their son Cree just before Christmas Day.

The happy couple posted beautiful picture of Rio’s three children looking adoringly at their new brother.

Kate said at the time: “My whole heart. Cree Ferdinand, our angel boy, we all love you so much.”

Rio also commented, adding: “Cree Ferdinand is home and ready for Christmas! One more sleep!”

