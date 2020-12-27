Kate Ferdinand has shared a new photo with her baby son Cree days after giving birth.

The star, 29, posted a snap of herself holding little Cree on her shoulder as she revealed her postpartum body 11 days after welcoming the newborn.

Kate told fans she had an emergency c-section and described the birth as “traumatic”.

However, the new mum said she feels “so lucky to have my amazing husband” Rio Ferdinand and his children helping her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

What did Kate Ferdinand say about their baby son?

Alongside the picture, which saw a big bruise on her thigh, Kate said: “Day 11… What a bubble this is.

Read more: Kate and Rio Ferdinand baby: The special meaning behind their adorable son’s name

“We are so obsessed with our little angel Cree. I just seem to stare at him for hours on end.

“Seeing the kids and him is literally what dreams are made of, feeling completely overwhelmed.”

Kate and Rio Ferdinand welcomed their baby son this month (Credit: Peter Manning / SplashNews.com)

Kate Ferdinand opens up on ‘traumatic’ birth

She continued: “I wanted to share this with you. This is me … and let me add this is a much better version of me than the last 10 days.

“After having an emergency c section, and a bit of a traumatic birth I’ve been completely wiped out.

“The happiness has been overwhelming but so have the tears and emotions.

“I’ve felt like I can’t do what I’m meant to be doing with Cree as I haven’t been able to change or feed him consistently which has had me feeling all types of guilt, for Cree, Rio & that I can’t be doing what I normally do for the kids.”

Kate said she had a “traumatic” birth (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

She added: “It’s a whirlwind I just wasn’t expecting … but at the same time the most perfect whirlwind.”

However, Kate went on to say it’s a “dream” to be standing up holding her son.

She said: “When we are stripped of all the things we can normally do, the small things become extra special.

“Feeling so lucky to have my amazing husband and the kids helping me with everything. What an amazing end to a pretty rubbish year.”

In conclusion, Kate offered fellow new mums or mums-to-be some advice.

Rio has three children already (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “For anyone about to give birth, make sure you have a huge stock of big black knickers, the bigger the better.”

When did Kate and Rio announce their baby son’s birth?

The star and former footballer Rio announced the arrival of their son shortly before Christmas Day.

They shared a beautiful picture of Rio’s three children gazing at their new brother alongside Rio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Ferdinand (@xkateferdinand)

Read more: Kate Ferdinand baby: Star gives pregnancy update after tearing stomach muscles

Kate appeared to be taking the image, and wrote on Instagram: “My whole heart. Cree Ferdinand… our angel boy we all love you so much.”

Rio added: “Cree Ferdinand is home and ready for Christmas! 1 more sleep.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.