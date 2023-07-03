Jordan Banjo forced to move home with family amid ‘scary’ abuse over BGT backlash

Jordan Banjo has revealed that he was forced to move home with his wife and kids amid the “scary” abuse over BGT backlash.

Dad-of-three Jordan and his Diversity co-stars took to the Britain’s Got Talent stage three years ago to put on an emotional Black Lives Matter-inspired routine. But despite the powerful piece, broadcasting watchdog Ofcom received nearly 3,000 complaints.

And now, Jordan has revealed he was left fearing for his family’s safety following the performance – after fuming viewers decided to take things way too far.

Diversity performed a routine inspired by Black Lives Matter (Credit: ITV)

Jordan Banjo forced to move with wife and kids after BGT backlash

In 2020, Jordan paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement during the group’s moving performance on BGT, which saw a police officer kneeling on his elder brother Ashley.

However, the performance was hit with complaints by angry viewers. And, in a new interview, Jordan opened up about the extent of the abuse he received for the performance.

I remember I came out one time and there was cement thrown at my car.

So much so, that some even turned up at his Essex home – forcing him to move his young family out.

Jordan has opened up about the ‘scary’ abuse (Credit: ITV)

Jordan Banjo recalls ‘scary’ backlash

Speaking to MailOnline, Jordan said: “It was really scary, I had to move house, I remember I came out one time and there was cement thrown at my car.”

At the time, Jordan was living in the house with his wife Naomi Courts and their two eldest children – Cassius, four, and daughter Mayowa, three. He welcomed his third child, son Atreus, two months ago.

Jordan then recalled an incident that resulted in him phoning the police. He said: “There was two guys trying to climb my fence into my garden, I had to get the police.”

Jordan ‘didn’t feel comfortable there’

He also spoke about watching some intruders “scuttle off” into the fields after he and his father scared them off. In hindsight, Jordan admitted he wishes he could have reassured himself that “everything would be fine”. But he noted that it was a “scary” time.

He added: “In the end, because I’m not there a lot [due to work] I had to move house. And I took the kids and Naomi and we just went because I didn’t feel comfortable there.”

Read more: Jordan Banjo and wife in hospital dash with baby son suffering sepsis: ‘We’ve discussed the worst’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.