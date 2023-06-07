Jordan Banjo and wife in hospital dash with baby son suffering sepsis: ‘We’ve discussed the worst’

Naomi Banjo, wife of Diversity star Jordan, has opened up about their baby son’s sepsis battle in an emotional Instagram post.

Yesterday (June 7) she took to the social media platform to tell her followers that she took five-week-old Atreus to A&E last week after “feeling like something wasn’t right”, and he was admitted with sepsis and suspected meningitis.

She said: “It’s been the most emotionally draining, frightening week of our lives. We’ve cried a lot, we’ve barely slept, and we’ve discussed the worst.

“But we’ve carried each other through possibly one of the most traumatic weeks of our lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Banjo (@naomibanjo)

The couple have helped each other through

The couple, who married in August last year, have two other children together: Cassius Ashley, four, and Mayowa Angel, three. Naomi described the difficulties of “having to leave your poorly baby behind in a hospital and go home and just be ‘mummy’ to your other children when inside your heart is breaking”, and said they need “our family back together where we belong”.

There’s finally light at the end of the tunnel and we cannot wait to get him home where he belongs.

They’ve been able to alternate nights at the hospital with Atreus so one parent could always be with their other children, and five days in Naomi explained that things are beginning to improve, with the tot’s temperature now being stable.

Jordan and Naomi have had a traumatic week (Credit: ITV)

She continued: “Our super brave strong boy has had all sorts of blood tests, a lumbar puncture and constant prodding and poking this week but there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel and we cannot wait to get him home where he belongs.

“We still don’t really have answers and it’s another week ahead of antibiotics but he’s on the right path and we are just keeping positive.”

Sharing symptoms to help other parents

Naomi went on to share some of Atreus’ symptoms so that other parents can learn what to look out for in their babies. She explained that he’d started to refuse to feed in the night, and was lethargic and glossy-eyed with a temperature too. He also had a rash, mottled skin, and rapid breathing.

Jordan and Naomi, pictured here with older son Cassius in 2019, have three children (Credit: Splash News)

Naomi and Jordan welcomed Atreus at the end of April, Jordan sharing the news on Instagram with a black and white photo of his wife cradling the newborn. The couple then shared footage of their two older children meeting their new baby brother.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Jordan Banjo shares sweet moment his kids meet their new baby brother

You can leave a comment about this story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.