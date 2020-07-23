Jordan Banjo celebrates his daughter’s first birthday with beautiful photo

Jordan Banjo has celebrated his daughter Mayowa's first birthday today.

The Diversity dancer shared a beautiful photo of his little girl to Instagram on Thursday to mark the occasion.

The image shows Mayowa - a.k.a Mimi - in a photo shoot as she wore a sweet pink dress and matching head band.

Jordan wrote: "MY LITTLE PRINCESS IS 1 TODAY.

"Happy birthday Mayowa, we love you so much, so proud to be your dad and so happy that I’m able to call you my little girl.

"We hope you have the best day, love daddy."

Meanwhile, Jordan's fiancée Naomi Courts wished Mayowa a happy birthday.

The proud mum said: "Happy 1st birthday to our beautiful baby girl Mayowa Angel.

Jordan Banjo paid tribute to his little girl on her first birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"We hope your day is as magical and special as you are, we love you so much our sassy little pretty princess."

Meanwhile, Jordan's brother Ashley Banjo also paid tribute to his niece.

The Dancing On Ice judge shared a photo of himself with Mayowa as a newborn.

He wrote: "Ah look how small you were... I Can’t believe how much time has passed already!

"Happy 1st Birthday Mimi, you husky voiced little princess! Your mum and dad made a good one with you."

Jordan and Naomi welcomed Mayowa last July a year after becoming parents to their son, Cassius.

Engagement

Earlier this year, the couple announced they were engaged after Jordan popped the question in the Maldives.

So proud to be your dad and so happy that I’m able to call you my little girl.

In January, Jordan shared a photo to Instagram showing the couple cuddling up together as Naomi unveiled her ring.

He wrote: "Well she didn’t say no."

Meanwhile, Naomi paid tribute to Jordan on her Instagram saying she felt like "the luckiest girl in the world".

Jordan Banjo and Naomi with their son Cassius (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

She added: "For everything you do continuously through our relationship and for going above and beyond for this perfect moment right here!

"It’s been a complete dream! I can’t wait to marry you. Thank you for choosing to spend your life with me, I am forever grateful you are mine and I can’t wait to be your wife! (WIFE!!!!).

"I love you more than words could ever describe. WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!"

