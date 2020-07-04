Ashley Banjo celebrates five year wedding anniversary with adorable tribute

Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo has paid a truly heartwarming tribute to his wife, Francesca Abbott.

The former Britain's Got Talent star, 31, praised Francesca as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley shared an absolutely adorable family portrait.

Snuggling in bed with Francesca and their two children - 17-month-old Rose, and newborn son Micah - they look happy as can be.

Sharing to his some 822,000 Instagram followers, he wrote: "It's been 15 years and five years married Francesca Banjo... Look what we made.

"Happy anniversary."

Ashley Banjo with Diversity troupe mates Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely (Credit: SplashNews.com)

His younger brother Jordan Banjo, 27, took to the comments to joke: "Nah this is mad."

Ashley Banjo's friends send congratulations

Fellow Diversity dance mate Perri Kiely posted a heart emoji.

Meanwhile Strictly judge Oti Mabuse wrote: "Beautiful family. Happy anniversary."

TV presenter Gaby Roslin wrote: "Happy Anniversary gorgeousnesses."

And Francesca herself chimed in with a string of heart emojis.

The sweet tribute comes just weeks after little Micah came into this world.

Ashley Banjo on Dancing on Ice (Credit: ITV)

Ashley's boy was born into lockdown, and Ashley says this has just made their father-son bond even stronger.

Speaking to the Mirror Online, he admitted that he's "dreading" lockdown ending.

He said:"Now I'm dreading leaving lockdown because I've been with them so much. It's going to break my heart.

Diversity on tour

"Diversity are hopefully touring next year, and we might have to isolate in a bubble with the people we're performing with.

"So, in the new normal for us, there will be periods where I don't see the kids – that's going to kill me."

However, he did get into a bit of a mishap during his time in quarantine.

The Dancing on Ice judge ended up hurt after a TikTok video attempt went disastrously wrong.

In the video he precariously balances two canned drinks on a football.

As he kicks it, he and Perri Kiely smoothly grab one each.

But a followed up outtake video shows that in an initial attempt a can hit Ashley directly in the crotch.

Grabbing himself in agony, a stunned Perri eventually bursts out in laughter.

Ashley captioned the videos with: "Swipe for a serious Tiktok vs Reality moment.

"It was so smooth... All the way until the can decided to bounce off the wrong ball... But at least Perri Kiely's sympathy got me through the worst of the pain. Enjoy this, because I didn't."

