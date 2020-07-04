Fans wish James Martin good luck as his restaurant reopens

James Martin took to Instagram to celebrate the reopening of his restaurant today - and fans were quick to wish him luck.

James has three restaurants.

The one he shared on Instagram is The Kitchen at Chewton Glen. A cookery school is also part of the restaurant.

Here we go @thekitchenatcg

Well wishers for James Martin

TV chef James shared a simple black-and-white image of some knives on a chopping board.

Underneath, he wrote: "Here we go @thekitchenatcg"

"Good luck and enjoy what you do best at, lovely chef," wrote one well wisher.

Another wrote: "Wish you the very best of luck even though you don't need it!"

Yet another said: "Looking forward to your update on how your first day back went, brilliant I know."

James Martin's Saturday show is a hit with food fans (Credit: ITV)

James Martin back in action

James also recently showed fans a sneak peak of his new Saturday Morning show.

He revealed that ITV bosses have given him the green light to start filming again.

Filming on many TV shows was halted due to the pandemic, as it was difficult to put them together and maintain social distancing.

Filming has begun on the next series of James Martin's Saturday Morning (Credit: ITV)

Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, cinemas and theme parks have reopened with strict social distancing rules.

But ministers have urged caution and England's chief medical officer said the latest step was not "risk-free".

Chancellor Rishi Sunak welcomed the reopening of businesses.

He said it was "good news" people are working again.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to act responsibly.

Meanwhile Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Daily Mail people were entitled to have a good time at pubs.

But he added that people who start fights or cause other disorder "could end up behind bars".

Outdoor gyms, libraries and funfairs are some of the other leisure sites also now open.

