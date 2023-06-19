Jonnie Irwin on the one thing he wishes he’d done differently for the sake of his wife and sons

Jonnie Irwin, who is living with cancer, recently opened up about the one thing he wishes he’d done differently for the sake of his wife and sons.

TV presenter Jonnie, 49, confirmed cancer had spread to his brain in November 2022. He also revealed last year that he had been told in 2020 he had six months to live when first diagnosed with lung cancer.

In a recent interview with AIG Life’s The OneChat podcast, Jonnie indicated he regretted not taking out critical illness insurance. Not having it meant he ‘kept his condition quiet’ in order to keeping working and earning while undergoing treatment.

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has been diagnosed with terminal cancer (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Jonnie Irwin update

Jonnie expressed how he hoped others could ‘learn from his mistake’.

“I didn’t take critical illness insurance out and therefore I had to keep working,” the Escape to the Country star said.

Bring #CriticalIllness to life@jonnieirwin shares how having protection would’ve allowed him to stop working after his terminal cancer diagnosis, letting him focus on his recovery. Share Jonnie’s story. Show your clients the value of protection 👉 https://t.co/tgU74ZXP89 pic.twitter.com/KIROMtVqAq — AIG Life UK (@AIGLifeUK) June 19, 2023

Jonnie went on: “Without work, I’ve got no means of paying the bills. And if I had taken the critical illness insurance out, that could’ve covered my outgoings and I probably could’ve told the world [about his condition] a lot sooner.

“I could’ve had two years of living a more open lifestyle. And I want people to learn from that mistake.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

A Place In The Sun host Jonnie also noted he had discussed insurance with his financial adviser but did not take action.

He reflected: “I think at the time I just thought I can better spend that money elsewhere. Where I don’t know. I’ve not frittered it away. Maybe because I know what benefits it would have had, it just seems ridiculous that I didn’t.”

Jonnie continued: “I thought I was doing well just taking out life insurance. It’s one positive thing and helped me a great deal in getting a financial position in life to know my wife and my boys are more secure. But how I wish I’d taken out that extra cover.”

Jonnie Irwin is known for presenting shows like Escape to the Country (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Jonnie Irwin recalls telling wife about cancer

Dad-of-three Jonnie also became emotional as he recounted the moment he told wife Jess about his illness.

His voice cracking, Jonnie revealed: “That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. How do you tell a woman who only two months before has had twins… how do you tell her you’re not going to be around any more?

That bloody memory stays in my head.

“I can remember it like it was yesterday. And I’ve got no memory since my whole brain therapy. But that bloody memory stays in my head. And it is brutal. All I can remember is hugging her and just saying ‘sorry’.”

