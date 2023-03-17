Jonnie Irwin issues heartbreaking update on terminal cancer battle: ‘That broke me a bit’

Jonnie Irwin has given a heartbreaking update amid his fight against terminal cancer.

The TV presenter, who was diagnosed with the illness in 2020 but revealed it publicly in 2022, said that trying to play football with his four-year-old son “broke” him.

Channel 4 star Jonnie shares his three-year-old son Rex and two-year-old twins, Rafa and Cormac, with wife Jessica.

Jonnie was given six months to live in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

He explained how he is getting more and more ‘frustrated’ with the physical effects of his illness.

Jonnie Irwin health update

He told The Sun: “I tried to play football with Rex the other day and was in goal and I couldn’t get near the ball. It was so frustrating.

“I’m very sporty and suddenly it;s just like… it was as if it was the first time I’d attempted football. I felt like a granddad. And that broke me a bit.

“I always thought, ‘I’m an older dad but I’ll be leading from the front’ but I’m now at the back.”

Jonnie also revealed he’s “weak now, fragile and my memory is terrible” but he’s “still here”.

Tragically, the 49-year-old A Place in the Sun star celebrated his 50th birthday early, surrounded by 170 friends and family.

Jonnie has three children (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie cruelly trolled on Instagram

Elsewhere, after receiving a cruel message from a follower, Jonnie was recently forced to defend himself when he posted on social media.

The dad-of-three had posted on Instagram as he prepared for a photoshoot. But one commenter said he shouldn’t be doing “paid publicity” and isn’t spending enough time with his kids.

I felt like a granddad. And that broke me a bit.

But Jonnie defended himself from the uncalled-for comment.

Under his photo, which showed some new clothes, he wrote: “Photo shoot tomorrow and new garms arrived bang on time.

“As ever, all about the layers, this time top to toe in @formandthread.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

In the comments, a social media user wrote: “Shouldn’t you be spending your final days/weeks with your kids rather than doing all this paid publicity? Just saying.”

Jonnie didn’t take it lying down, hitting back: “It was a shoot WITH my family but just to confirm.

“You are the worst human I can imagine meeting.”

Speaking to Hello! in November 2022, Jonnie said he’s focused on making memories.

He revealed in the interview that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 but it has spread to his brain.

“I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family,” he said. “Because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”

