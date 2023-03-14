Jonnie Irwin hits back at vile troll over comment about his kids: ‘The worst human I could imagine meeting’

Jonnie Irwin, who has terminal lung cancer, posted on Instagram about an upcoming photoshoot but was forced to hit back at a troll in his comments.

The commenter accused the A Place In The Sun presenter of not “spending time with his kids” and choosing “paid publicity” instead.

Jonnie hit back at the troll, as fans rallied around the star with support.

Jonnie Irwin previously opened up about his terminal cancer on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin forced to defend himself on Instagram

Jonnie Irwin posted some new clothes on his Instagram page, which he said were ready for an upcoming photoshoot.

He captioned the post: “Photo shoot tomorrow and new garms arrived bang on time. As ever, all about the layers, this time top to toe in @formandthread.”

But he was forced to defend himself against a commenter who accused him of not spending time with his kids.

The commenter wrote: “Shouldn’t you be spending your final days/weeks with your kids rather than doing all this paid publicity? Just saying.”

Jonnie hit back and replied: “It was a shoot WITH my family but just to confirm.

“You are the worst human I can imagine meeting.”

The dad of three previously told Hello!: “I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”

Fans rally around Jonnie over the ‘cruel’ comment

Fans of Jonnie quickly supported the star in the comments of his Instagram post.

They added that Jonnie didn’t have to defend himself, and encouraged him to ignore the trolls.

You do what you need to do for yourself and your family. Nobody’s business but yours.

One fan commented: “He has every right to spend whatever time, and, hopefully, YEARS, not weeks and months, as he chooses!”

Another fan replied: “What an awful thing to say. He is trying to provide for his kid’s future in the best way he can. Hats off to you Jonnie.”

A third person said: “Wow… I’ve seen some vitriol on the internet but this comment is right up with the worst of the worst! What a nasty mind.”

Someone else added: “Ignore ignorant people Jonnie. You do what you need to do for yourself and your family.

“Nobody’s business but yours, good luck with the shoot.”

