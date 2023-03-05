Jonnie Irwin has shared a joyful update with fans on Instagram.

The 49-year-old, who has terminal lung cancer, took to social media to announce he’s making a comeback to A Place In The Sun.

Jonnie Irwin latest news updates

Speaking with his 157,000 followers, Jonnie teased he will be making an appearance at a live show taking place in Manchester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

“It’s an early start,” he wrote. “I’m not fit enough to run for the train. I’m prepping the night before.”

Because of the chilly weather up north, Jonnie continued that he was wrapping up in thick, wooly clothing to keep him warm.

He also revealed his appearance will mean a reunion alongside host Jasmine Harman.

I’m not fit enough to run for the train. I’m prepping the night before.

Naturally, fans could not contain their excitement at hearing Jonnie could attend the live event.

“Wool all the way if you’re heading up North. It’s chilly, chilly, chilly!” advised one fan. “Have a great time.”

Jonnie Irwin is looking positively towards the future (Credit: ITV)

“Getting the dream team back together!” gushed a second. “Stay warm and take care.”

“Fab that you and Jasmine will be there together,” agreed a third. “It may be chilly, but your hearts will be very warm. Have a great day!”

Jonnie confirmed the tragic news that his lung cancer had spread to his brain in November last year.

When was Jonnie diagnosed with cancer?

The dad-of-three discussed his health and plans for the future in an emotive interview.

Jonnie promised he’d be wrapping up warm (Credit: BBC)

“I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it,” he explained.

“I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”

Read more: Jonnie Irwin reveals big lifestyle change as he admits it’s ‘given him hope’ amid terminal cancer news

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.