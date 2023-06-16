Devastating reason why Jonnie Irwin often ‘removes himself’ from family home following cancer diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin shared the devastating reason why he often removes himself from his family home amid his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The A Place in The Sun presenter was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, which has since spread to his brain. Jonnie has three young children at home and confessed he often seeks solace from his pain in a hospice, so his family at home don’t have to see him suffer.

Jonnie Irwin opened up about why he spends time in hospice amid his cancer diagnosis (Credit: YouTube)

Jonnie Irwin often ‘removes himself’ from home amid cancer diagnosis

Speaking in a recent interview with Hello! magazine, he said he has “removed himself” from home on a number of occasions, explaining: “I’m not good to be around when I’m in pain.”

He added: “I’m like a bear with a sore head and I don’t want them to be around that.” Jonnie shared that he and his wife Jessica have agreed to not tell their three kids – Rex, three, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two – about his diagnosis.

The Escape to the Country star explained it would be “horrible news” to explain to their young kids. He added that it would “confuse” oldest son Rex, and confessed he has a “shocking enough day coming”. He admitted they decided to “bury our heads in the sand for as long as possible”.

‘Cruel blow’ in cancer treatment

Jonnie also opened up about how he received irreversible damage to his liver after travelling overseas for cancer treatment. The TV star went to Turkey for cancer treatment, but the treatment caused liver damage. He said: “It’s blocked in a place they can’t operate on, so there’s no point fighting the cancer elsewhere if the liver’s not working. It’s a cruel blow.”

But Jonnie wants to keep a positive attitude at home as he doesn’t know how long he has left. He explained: “My attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it. I set little markers – things I want to be around for.” He admits to not planning too far ahead as he doesn’t know if he’ll be well enough.

Jonnie added that no matter what he is sure his boys will have a “good upbringing”. He admitted: “I’m acutely aware that everything I do has to be a good example.”

