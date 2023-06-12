Jonnie Irwin reveals heartbreaking real reason he hasn’t told his kids about terminal cancer diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about the heartbreaking real reason he hasn’t told his kids about his terminal cancer diagnosis.

TV presenter Jonnie, 49, confirmed he has cancer that has spread to his brain last November.

He said at the time: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it.”

Jonnie also revealed last year he was told he had six months to live in 2020 when first diagnosed with lung cancer.

Jonnie Irwin is a father of three young boys (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Jonnie Irwin news update

The dad-of-three shares his three sons – Rex, four-and-a-half, and twins Rafa and Cormac, nearly three – with wife Jess.

Jonnie added when he revealed his diagnosis: “I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family. The reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”

And now, speaking recently to Hello! magazine to mark Father’s Day, Escape to the Country star Jonnie explained why he wants to spare his children the “horrible news”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

Jonnie Irwin on not revealing cancer diagnosis to his children

“I keep being asked, ‘Are you going to tell them?’ but tell them what?” Jonnie asked his interviewer, reportedly in an “exasperated” way.

Let’s bury our heads in the sand for as long as possible.

Jonnie continued: “It would be horrible news that they’d have to get their heads around. And it would confuse the hell out of Rex – he’s got a shocking enough day coming. Let’s bury our heads in the sand for as long as possible.”

Jonnie Irwin has presented Escape to the Country and A Place In The Sun (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘They’re aware that Jonnie needs his rest’

Jess also hailed Jonnie – also known for his appearances on A Place In The Sun – as a “great dad” during the interview. She also detailed how their children “gravitate” to their father, eager to get his attention.

She said: “They’re aware that Jonnie needs his rest and can’t always jump up and play football for hours, but they’re more than happy snuggled up on the sofa, watching a movie. Story time is a big thing at bedtime and that is something I know Jonnie treasures with them.”

Read more: 5 heartbreaking confessions as Jonnie Irwin details heartache over terminal cancer in new interview

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.