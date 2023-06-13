Jonnie Irwin speaking on a podcast
News

Jonnie Irwin makes absolutely crushing confession about his death and how he’ll spend his final days

He's been told it'll be 'peaceful'

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Jonnie Irwin has shared an absolutely crushing update about how he’ll spend his final days after revealing his death could happen “at any time”.

The former A Place In The Sun presenter was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer that had spread to his brain in August 2020. He recently spent time in a hospice to deal with chronic pain in his back, an illness that has zapped his energy, leaving Jonnie tired.

The presenter shares three sons – Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, who turn three this month – with his wife Jessica. And now he’s determined to share as many “good times” with his young family as he can.

Jonnie Irwin speaking on a podcast
Jonnie Irwin has revealed where he would like to spend his final days (Credit: YouTube)

Jonnie Irwin shares ‘cruel’ health update

Speaking to Hello!, Jonnie shared a crushing update on his health. He recently travelled to Turkey for treatment, which did shrink a lot of his tumours. However, in what Jonnie describes as a “cruel blow”, it damaged his liver. And this now can’t be repaired.

He said: “It’s blocked in a place they can’t operate on, so there’s no point fighting the cancer elsewhere if the liver’s not working. It’s a cruel blow.”

And apparently, I’ll go peacefully when I do go. I’ll just require more and more sleep.

Speaking about his death, Jonnie added: “It can happen at any time. I’m here to stop it for as long as possible.”

The star said that he does experience “pain” due to the cancer, and he removes himself from the family because he’s “not good to be around when I’m in pain”. He added that he doesn’t want his boys to “see me like that”.

Where Jonnie will spend his final days

Jonnie admitted that he wanted to spend his final days at the family home in Hertfordshire. However, 18 months ago, they moved to Newcastle so they could be closer to Jessica’s family, explaining he doesn’t want her to be “on her own”.

Jonnie also revealed that he’s come to terms with the fact that he is now too sick to work. But he conscious that he doesn’t want to spend his last days working. Instead, he wants to be at home when he dies – and he’s ben told that it will be “peaceful”.

“I don’t want to spend the last days working when I could be with my family. I really want to be at home and Jess is fine with that. And apparently, I’ll go peacefully when I do go. I’ll just require more and more sleep,” he said.

Read more: Jonnie Irwin shares real reason he hasn’t told his kids he’s dying

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Cancer Deaths Jonnie Irwin

Trending Articles

Stephen Reid looking angry on Coronation Street against Rovers background and soap logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street fans predict Stephen’s next move as he picks his next victim
Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
This Morning viewers left ‘uncomfortable’ at Ruth Langsford’s ‘look of disdain’ as Holly Willoughby appeared to dismiss her
King Charles looking worried, Prince Harry outside court
Real reason ’embarrassed’ King Charles has ‘snubbed’ Prince Harry from birthday parade?
Sarah Beeny hits back at claims she had a ‘better level of care’ as her breast cancer documentary airs
Molly Rainford with a pink love heart
Strictly star on romance with EastEnders actress Molly Rainford: ‘She makes my heart pound’
Nottingham incident, UK police uniform
Police issue statement as man arrested after three people left dead in ‘tragic incident’ in Nottingham