Jonnie Irwin makes absolutely crushing confession about his death and how he’ll spend his final days

Jonnie Irwin has shared an absolutely crushing update about how he’ll spend his final days after revealing his death could happen “at any time”.

The former A Place In The Sun presenter was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer that had spread to his brain in August 2020. He recently spent time in a hospice to deal with chronic pain in his back, an illness that has zapped his energy, leaving Jonnie tired.

The presenter shares three sons – Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, who turn three this month – with his wife Jessica. And now he’s determined to share as many “good times” with his young family as he can.

Jonnie Irwin has revealed where he would like to spend his final days (Credit: YouTube)

Jonnie Irwin shares ‘cruel’ health update

Speaking to Hello!, Jonnie shared a crushing update on his health. He recently travelled to Turkey for treatment, which did shrink a lot of his tumours. However, in what Jonnie describes as a “cruel blow”, it damaged his liver. And this now can’t be repaired.

He said: “It’s blocked in a place they can’t operate on, so there’s no point fighting the cancer elsewhere if the liver’s not working. It’s a cruel blow.”

And apparently, I’ll go peacefully when I do go. I’ll just require more and more sleep.

Speaking about his death, Jonnie added: “It can happen at any time. I’m here to stop it for as long as possible.”

The star said that he does experience “pain” due to the cancer, and he removes himself from the family because he’s “not good to be around when I’m in pain”. He added that he doesn’t want his boys to “see me like that”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

Where Jonnie will spend his final days

Jonnie admitted that he wanted to spend his final days at the family home in Hertfordshire. However, 18 months ago, they moved to Newcastle so they could be closer to Jessica’s family, explaining he doesn’t want her to be “on her own”.

Jonnie also revealed that he’s come to terms with the fact that he is now too sick to work. But he conscious that he doesn’t want to spend his last days working. Instead, he wants to be at home when he dies – and he’s ben told that it will be “peaceful”.

“I don’t want to spend the last days working when I could be with my family. I really want to be at home and Jess is fine with that. And apparently, I’ll go peacefully when I do go. I’ll just require more and more sleep,” he said.

Read more: Jonnie Irwin shares real reason he hasn’t told his kids he’s dying

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.