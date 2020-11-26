BBC reporter John Stevenson was found dead next to his partner, an inquest heard today (Thursday, November 26).

The veteran political correspondent, who was a journalist for over 40 years, was found at his home in Abdale, Wales in March this year.

Veteran BBC reporter John Stevenson died earlier this year (Credit: S4C / YouTube)

What happened to BBC reporter John Stevenson?

An inquest in Pontypridd into his death heard that he was found on the bedroom floor, with his partner just yards away. Neither had any injuries.

The court heard how district nurses raised the alarm and police forced their way into the property before finding the bodies.

Read more: Heavy D dead: Mistaken identity confusion over CBB star’s reported death

Police found the political correspondent next to his partner (Credit: S4C / YouTube)

What was the BBC political correspondent’s cause of death?

The provisional cause of death provided following a post-mortem said it was “unascertained”, however police are not treating his death as suspicious.

An inquest into the death of John’s partner, who has not been named, was not opened at the same time.

John’s family have reportedly asked for his body to be donated for medical research.

The inquest is now adjourned and will continue in January 2022.

BBC Wales’ head of news and current Affairs, Garmon Rhys, called John “an extremely likeable character” and said he was a “joy to work with”. John previously rebuilt his career after a battle with alcoholism left him homeless.

An inquest heard that neither of the men had any injuries (Credit: S4C / YouTube)

John Stevenson rebuilt career following ‘lost decade’

He initially worked as a researcher for the BBC in Cardiff, however he left following issues with his alcohol problem.

During what he described as a “lost decade”, he became homeless. During that time, he fell out of touch with his family, but after a run-in with the police, he turned his life around and, in 1997, started working for the BBC again.

Read more: Diego Maradona: Tributes pour in as footballing legend dies aged 60

He retired from the Beeb in 2013, having gone on to become a political correspondent.

According to the broadcaster, he worked on major stories from Westminster. His career included covering the political response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.