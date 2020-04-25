The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
John Stapleton pays moving tribute following death of wife Lynn Faulds Wood

The couple had been married for over 40 years

By Entertainment Daily

John Stapleton has thanked fans for their tributes after the death of his wife Lynn Faulds Wood.

Former BBC presenter and cancer campaigner Lynn died this week at the age of 72, following a stroke.

Breaking his silence on Twitter, journalist John, 74, said he and his family would "miss her always".

"Huge thank you to the hundreds and hundreds of people who have paid tribute to Lynn," he said.

"A wonderful mother to Nick, a loving and hugely supportive wife to me and a campaigning journalist on so many fronts who really made a difference to the world we live in."

"We'll miss her always," added John, who was married to Lynn for more than 40 years.

The Scottish presenter's family released a statement upon her death on Friday, April 24.

Lynn Faulds Wood attending an after party (Splash News)

It said: "Having suffered a massive stroke last night and a subsequent bleed on the brain, presenter and journalist Lynn Faulds Wood passed away peacefully at 12 noon today with her husband John Stapleton and son Nick at her bedside."

Tributes

Tributes poured in from friends and fellow celebrities, with BBC Newsreader Sophie Raworth and former Watchdog host Nicky Campbell among those paying their respects.

Sophie said on Twitter that she had known Lynn since she was 14, saying she "inspired me to become a journalist".

"She has lived next door to my parents for decades," she said.

"She has been the most wonderful, generous, kind friend to me and my family for such a long time.

"Can't believe she has gone."

Nicky tweeted that Lynn was "the real thing".

"She cared genuinely and passionately about people and their rights," he said.

"When I joined Watchdog hers was the legacy we all aspired to."

Married in 1977

John and Lynn tied the knot in 1977 and welcomed their son Nick in 1987.

They presented Watchdog together in the late 80s and early 90s, and Wood was also known for programmes such as World In Action and Watchdog Test House.

Lynn Faulds Wood presented Watchdog with her husband John Stapleton (Splash News)

Cancer charity work

Lynn was diagnosed with colon cancer while she was working on Watchdog and went on to start the organisation Lynn's Bowel Cancer Campaign.

