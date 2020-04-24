BBC presenter Lynn Faulds Wood has died aged 72 from a stroke

Lynn Faulds Wood, former BBC presenter and cancer campaigner, has died aged 72 from a stroke.

The Scottish presenter suffered the stroke last night.

Her family released a statement today following her death.

Lynn Faulds Wood had dedicated much of her career towards campaigning to fight cancer (Credit: Splash News)

The statement said: "Having suffered a massive stroke last night and a subsequent bleed on the brain, presenter and journalist Lynn Faulds Wood passed away peacefully at 12 noon today with her husband John Stapleton and son Nick at her bedside."

Lynn Faulds Wood had been married to John Stapleton since 1977 (Credit: Cover Images)

Cancer charity work

Lynn started Lynn's Bowel Cancer Campaign after having colon cancer herself in the 1990s.

Lynn was best known as a BBC presenter (Credit: Splash News)

Before that, she was well known as a presenter of BBC's Watchdog consumer programme.

She married fellow TV presenter John Stapleton in 1977, and they had one son.

