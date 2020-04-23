Gary Rhodes' son marks his 60th birthday five months after chef's death

Gary Rhode's son George has paid a moving tribute to him on the chef's 60th birthday five months after he died.

George posted a picture of his dad in a tuxedo with a characteristic wry smile on his Instagram page.

On the caption, he wrote "Happy 60th Birthday pops."

George has been sharing moments with fans recently about his dad.

He previously shared an image of Gary wielding a bottle of pink champagne.

George wrote: "Dad's answer to quarantine would have been... champagne."

George and his brother Sam played tribute to their father in the documentary Gary Rhodes: The First Rock Star Chef which ITV showed in February.

Tributes to Gary

It showed Gary enjoying life in Dubai along with some footage for a new cookery show which was never shown.

"Dad was really excited to take this new series on in the Middle East," said George on the emotional show.

The chef died suddenly five months ago. Medics later discovered that the cause of death was a head injury after a subdural hematoma.

The family held a private funeral in December which attracted 350 guests at the Grosvenor House Hotel.

They paid tribute to the "irreplaceable" chef who meant so much to so many.

Gary Rhodes was dubbed the first rock star chef (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Close friend Vineet Bhania said he thought Gary had slipped in the shower, and that caused his injury.

The tragedy left behind Gary's two sons and wife Jennie of 30 years.

