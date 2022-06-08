John Barrowman’s Twitter was full of pictures and videos of a horror car crash incident the actor witnessed today (Wednesday, June 8).

The Doctor Who star, who is currently on holiday in Berlin, documented the horrific incident on his Twitter earlier today.

Update from the horrible situation in Berlin…We are ok. Jb pic.twitter.com/BsMXWP7Us0 — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) June 8, 2022

John Barrowman Twitter updates

The star took to Twitter today to share some horrific news with his 504.8k followers.

The 55-year-old claims that he may have witnessed a “terrorist attack” in Berlin, as a car reportedly ploughed into a storefront in the German city.

John uploaded two pictures to his Twitter initially. The first picture shows the car after it smashed into the storefront.

The second picture is a screenshot of a map of the area where the incident happened.

“We think we have witnessed a terrorist attack here in Berlin we’re not sure,” the Torchwood star tweeted.

“There’s a lot of people dead bodies all over the place,” he continued.

“We’ve seen a car that came down the road and ended up in a storefront covering three city blocks it’s pretty horrific.”

John updated his fans earlier today (Credit: ITV)

John Barrowman news

The Scottish actor then uploaded a video to his Twitter, providing fans with an update on the situation.

In the video, John stood behind a tree across the street from the crash.

“It’s really pretty bad, guys,” he continued, before revealing he’s on his way back to the hotel as he doesn’t want to be on the street.

“There’s a lot of police, there’s a dead body in the middle of the road, and over here, there’s all the emergency services that are trying to help victims and people. There’s a lot of people walking with limps and injuries,” he then said.

He added: “The police presence is unbelievable, they are clearing out the area but it was cordoned off, I heard the bang and the crash when I was in a store and we just saw the carnage.”

John kept his fans up to date (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Berlin crash

“Bloody hell, stay safe over there, that’s awful. Hope you can get to a safe place,” one of his followers tweeted.

“Firstly, thank you for sharing the information with people. But, most importantly, please, be gentle and take care of yourself as well. This is an incredibly traumatic experience and you need to let yourself process the fear and anger and grief,” another said.

“How horrifying. So sad for the people involved and their families. Glad you guys are okay,” a third wrote.

Police spokesman Martin Dams said that the suspected driver of the vehicle has been detained.

He also confirmed that five people had been left with life-threatening injuries.

German police have said: “A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act.”

