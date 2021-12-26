All Star Musicals star John Barrowman recalls being ‘asked to lie about being gay’

All Star Musicals star John Barrowman once revealed that he was asked to lie about being gay.

The former Dancing On Ice and Doctor Who star, 54, opened up about the incident, which happened 25 years ago.

What happened to All Star Musicals star John Barrowman?

In an interview with the Daily Mail earlier in 2021, he opened up about the traumatic experience.

He said that the incident happened in 1995, when he landed one of this first big TV jobs in the US.

“Up until then I hadn’t publicly talked about coming out,” he said.

“I was living with my boyfriend, Scott, now my husband, in Chelsea, New York, I worked in musical theatre and we had a dog — I mean, how many more clues do you need?

“Midway through the first season, I was called in by the producers… they asked me if I would not talk about being gay.”

Living a lie

John then told Scott about the incident and said that they wanted him to “lie” about him and his sexuality.

But, John continued, he was fed up of too many gay people he knew who were “living a lie”.

In the end, he was fired from the job – his character dying in a fire.

The incident and the firing, he added, made him even more determined to make it in the business.

Back to the UK…

After his stint in the US, John returned to the UK and became a telly fave.

He starred in Doctor Who as Captain Jack Harkness, and then in spin-off series Torchwood.

Appearances on Dancing On Ice (as a contestant), This Morning (as a guest presenter) and How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria? (as a judge).

And then, when he returned as a judge on Dancing On Ice, he witnessed the first same-sex partnership in British talent show in-competition history.

An amazing turn-around from his time in Hollywood in the mid-1990s.