‘Devastated’ John Barrowman makes sad announcement amid ‘hardest’ time of his life

John Barrowman’s tour was the subject of a huge announcement on Instagram earlier this week as the star was dealt a devastating blow.

The former Doctor Who star’s announcement comes amid the “hardest” time of his life.

John Barrowman made an announcement earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

John Barrowman tour cancelled

John, 55, took to Instagram with a sad announcement.

The star revealed that, due to “slow” ticket sales, he has been forced to cancel his UK tour in 2023.

The tour would have seen John perform in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester and London in support of his new album, Centre Stage.

However, John was forced to take to Instagram to announce the tour will not be going ahead now.

“It is with huge regret that we have decided to cancel the UK tour,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, ticket sales in certain parts of the UK have been slow, and with the increased costs of touring it is no longer economically viable to continue.

This is a decision that has not been taken lightly, and I know many of my fans will be very upset, as am I.”

John’s followers showed their support (Credit: Doctor Who / YouTube )

John Barrowman cancels his tour

The actor’s caption continued, reading: “Personally I am devastated and like many people I have found the last years extremely difficult, possibly the hardest few years of my life.

“When it gets tough it is sometimes better to stop and re-evaluate and that is exactly what I am going to do,” he then said.

“I am so sorry to all my fans.”

“Very sad you’ve had to cancel the tour, but high praise to you for being so honest about the reason & not stringing people along with an excuse. I hope that the tour can be put on again in the near future,” one follower wrote.

“I’m gutted that the tour has been cancelled but can completely understand why. You need to do what’s right for you. Take care of yourself,” another said.

“It takes a lot of strength to walk away from something you love to do. Your fans will understand and you will bounce back with something new and wonderful,” a third wrote.

John was forced to apologise last year (Credit: ITV)

Star forced to apologise following allegations

The “hardest” years of John’s life come after he was forced to issue a sorry to fans last year.

His apology came after claims resurfaced that he exposed himself on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood.

John confessed to the claims, however, assured that his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour” to entertain his colleagues. He denied it was sexual harassment.

Last year, during an interview with Lorraine, John hit back at the controversy, describing it as “exaggerated”.

“All the people that are making the fuss about it, they weren’t there, they don’t know the context of things that were done,” he said.

After the allegations came to light, John left the judging panel of Dancing On Ice.

He was also cut from his role in an interactive Doctor Who theatre experience. Torchwood audio dramas featuring him were also canned.

Read more: John Barrowman describes ‘carnage’ as he witnesses car crash incident

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.