John Barrowman has apologised after claims he “repeatedly exposed himself” on the set of Doctor Who spin-off, Torchwood.

The Scottish-American Dancing On Ice judge and actor, 54, said it was down to “tomfoolery”.

What were the allegations against John Barrowman?

The claims came after two runners on the sci-fi series spoke to The Guardian newspaper.

One female runner claimed: “Sometimes he’d call me into his dressing room, and I would knock on the door and he’d say: ‘Oh, look at this,’ and he’d just have his penis out, standing in the doorway.

“It was kind of accepted that it was his thing.”

Another claimed John “would get his genitals out on a regular basis”.

A video of Noel Clarke making a joke of John’s alleged behaviour also surfaced last week.

How did John respond?

John called his behaviour “high-spirited”.

He also told The Guardian that he “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”.

“With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously,” he said.

“Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed,” he added.

When else did John apologise?

In 2008, former Torchwood star Freema Agyeman – who played Martha Jones – told thelondonpaper: “John will walk about with his chap hanging out, having conversations with people.

“Everyone would just be talking to him normally and it would only be the new people, such as myself, that would be freaked out.”

In the same year, John also issued an apology for exposing himself on the Nick Grimshaw Radio 1 show.

He said: “I apologise for any offence I have caused.

Futhermore, he added: “I was joining in the light-hearted and fun banter of the show and went too far. I was wrong to do this and it will never happen again.”