John Barrowman heads up ITV’s All Star Musicals tonight (Sunday March 21).

The Doctor Who and Dancing On Ice star, 54, is now a familiar face on TV screens after a career that has spanned over 30 years.

But what did John become famous for and what else has he been in?

John in All Star Musicals (Credit: ITV)

How did John Borrowman from All Star Musicals become famous?

Born in Glasgow, John and his family moved to Illinois in America when he was eight-years-old after his dad got a job there.

After he studied drama in the US, he made his acting debut in London in 1989, in the West End musical, Anything Goes.

He proceeded to star in a string of productions, but he hit the big time when he became a presenter for the Saturday-morning kids TV show, Live & Kicking, on BBC One in 1993.

His association with Doctor Who began in 2005, when he played the time-travelling, immortal Captain Jack Harkness.

Captain Jack returned for spin-off series, Torchwood, in 2006, which ran for three series and was based in Wales.

He has also starred in US hit, Desperate Housewives.

John was last seen in the Christmas special of Doctor Who (Credit: BBC)

Will John Barrowman from All Star Musicals ever return to Doctor Who?

After his stints in Torchwood and Doctor Who, fans thought they had seen the last of him in the sci-fi series.

However, following a decade-long absence Captain Jack made a spectacular cameo in 2020’s episode, Fugitive of the Judoon.

He also returned in the 2020 Doctor Who Christmas Special.

There’s no news yet whether he’ll return – but this is Captain Jack, for goodness sake, he’s bound to pop up somewhere soon.

John is Scottish-American (Credit: ITV)

What is John’s real accent?

In the past, John has switched between Scottish and American accents during interviews, often leaving viewers bewildered.

He recently appeared on morning chatshow Lorraine and spoke in a Scottish accent.

When Lorraine Kelly asked if she bought out the Scottish in him, he said: “I know. People should get over it. Just deal with it!”

With both Scottish and American roots, John is known to switch between the two.

John and Scott married in 2013 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

Is John married?

John met architect Scott Gill after Scott came to see John perform in a play in 1993.

They entered into a civil partnership in 2006, and got married in California in 2013.

“I started welling up when we said our vows,” John told the Daily Mirror.

“It was the same with our civil partnership.

“I think it was because I never thought we’d be able to do it.

“Scott and I felt completely different after our civil ceremony, like we’d made a big step. But after this I feel very proud, happy and chuffed. It feels right.”

Does John have any kids?

Despite an Instagram post, where John confusingly referred to someone as his ‘daughter’, the couple do not have any children.

Instead, John and Scott are doggie daddies – they have three pooches.