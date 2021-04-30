Actor Noel Clarke can be seen laughing as he claims John Barrowman tapped his penis on their former female colleagues in a resurfaced video.

The clip started gaining traction shortly after the Viewpoint actor “vehemently” denied claims he was involved in a string of incidents of “verbal abuse, bullying and sexual harassment”.

The allegations came to light last night (April 29) ahead of Noel’s appearance in episode four of the ITV drama.

Earlier today, ITV pulled the final episode of the series. It was due to be broadcast tonight (April 30).

A video involving actor Noel Clarke has resurfaced on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Noel Clarke say in the video?

Following the claims, people have taken to social media to share stories and videos involving Noel, 45.

In one particular video, filmed in 2015, the star can be seen with his former Doctor Who co-stars Camille Coduri and Annette Badland.

The group are discussing their time working on a previous episode, when Noel made a joke about John.

Read more: Noel Clarke in Viewpoint: How old is he and what has he been in before?

Clarke uses his microphone as a lewd prop to suggest John exposing himself on set.

The actor goes on to hit Annette and Camille with the microphone on their legs, before resting it on their shoulders.

In the video, Noel says: “[John] Barrowman is there, taking his [bleep] out every five minutes.”

John and Noel worked together on Doctor Who (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, he remarks: “I feel like it’s non-threatening [Barrowman doing that], you know what I mean.

“But all these straight guys are like ‘damn it’. You can’t do that at work. You’re going to jail.”

So how have people reacted to the unearthed clip?

Twitter was quick to pass its judgement on the clip.

Some users admitted they were left “grossed out”.

One wrote: “Wrong on so many levels…”

Wrong on so many levels.

Another said: “That was creepy like why he doing that on them.”

Furthermore, a third added: “What the actual hell?”

ED! has contacted John’s rep for comment.

Noel starred in ITV drama Viewpoint (Credit: ITV)

What are the accusations against Noel?

The Guardian claims that 20 women have come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping and sexually inappropriate behaviour on set.

He’s also accused of professional misconduct, taking and sharing explicit pictures and videos without consent and bullying.

However, Noel has denied the accusations.

Read more: Is Viewpoint on tonight? ITV cancels series finale amid Noel Clarke scandal

In a statement through his lawyers last night, he stated: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

Since the allegations around Noel Clarke broke last night, BAFTA has announced it has suspended him just days after awarding him an Outstanding Achievement award.

Sky TV has also halted the airing of his drama Bulletproof and ITV has moved the final episode of Viewpoint to ITV Hub for a short time only.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.