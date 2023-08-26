Joel Dommett confesses ‘worst fear’ ahead of baby’s arrival as he admits: ‘It’s petrifying’

Joel Dommett
As a presenter, you’d expect Joel Dommett to be fearless – but he does have one thought frightening him.

The 38-year-old is expecting his first child with wife Hannah Cooper. Their little bundle of joy is due next month.

While they’re getting the nursery ready, Joel has a few reservations about his firstborn.

No, it’s not new dad worries – its his little one’s name that’s at the forefront of his mind.

“We’re really excited yet it’s petrifying,” he explains to the Mail’s Weekend magazine. “We know the sex of the baby and we have a name we really like, we’re just hoping the Kardashians don’t steal it before we fully decide on it.

Joel is welcoming his first child next month (Credit: ITV)

“That’s our worst fear!”

Joel’s career has gone from strength to strength in more recent years.

After starring in 2016’s I’m a Celebrity, placing runner-up to Scarlett Moffatt, the little-known comedian became a TV regular.

We’re really excited yet it’s petrifying!

He landed hosting gigs, fronting I’m A Celeb: Extra Camp, as well as Hey Tracey!, The Masked Singer and The Masked Dancer.

What shows does Joel present?

Joel also hosted This Morning with Holly Willoughby, when the now-disgraced Phillip Schofield was absent from screens.

Joel shot to fame on I’m a Celeb (Credit: ITV)

On air, he announced his fears to be filling in on such a plum role.

“I didn’t sleep a wink,” he confessed at the time. “I heard the theme tune. It’s that iconic sound. It’s like ‘it’s happening!'”

However, his most prestigious hosting role to date is fronting the National Television Awards.

Taking over from Dermot O’Leary, Joel has hosted the awards ceremony since 2021.

Joel is the host of the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

He credited the gig for giving him “job security”.

“I’m an over-worker so hopefully this will give me a bit of the other side!” he laughed.

