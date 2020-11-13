Joe Wicks praised by celebrity pals as he raises over £1.5million for Children In Need

Joe Wicks has been showered with praise after raising a whopping £1.5million for Children In Need.

The Body Coach, 34, completed his live 24-hour charity workout challenge earlier today (November 13).

Soon after finishing the gruelling challenge, Joe took to social media to thank fans for their continued support.

What did Joe Wicks say?

Joe started the challenge at 10.20am yesterday morning (12 November) and was joined by a number of famous faces over the course of 24 hours.

Celebrating the achievement on Instagram, the famous PT shared a snap of himself and told fans he was “broken”.

He wrote: “OMG we did it. What an incredible 24 hours.

“I’m absolutely broken but we raised an unbelievable amount of money for Children In Need @bbccin and we’re going to help so many children and families.

Joe Wicks raised over £1.5million for Children In Need (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“THANK YOU to everyone that donated or sent me a message of support.

“I honestly could not have done this without you. I’m off to bed now. Lots of love, Joe x #childreninneed #thebodycoach.”

Joe’s celebrity pals rushed to comment their well-wishes.

Gordon Ramsay wrote: “@thebodycoach congrats Joe what an incredible achievement bloody brilliantly done.”

Joe completed the challenge earlier today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Peter Andre added: “You are an inspiration.”

Mark Wright commented: “Legend Joe xx.”

EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy stated: “AMAZING.”

While ex-footballer John Terry said: “Unbelievable mate. Congratulations.”

How did Joe celebrate his Children In Need victory?

During the 24 hours, Joe took part in a series of different exercises.

These included cycling, boxing, rowing, yoga, and of course, his renowned HIIT workouts.

After completing the challenge, he said: “I don’t know how I’m still standing. I thought I’d be asleep on the mat.

“But I think it’s all your energy, it’s the fact that you’re taking part with me now makes me want to keep going.”

Joe treated himself after the challenge (Credit: Instagram Story/thebodycoach)

The fitness guru later checked himself into the Langham Hotel in London, where he was treated to chocolate, gin and an ice bath.

Posting a snap in bed, he wrote: “Annoyingly only slept 2.5 hours and woke up hoping cookies and hula hoops will help nod back off.

“I burned over 10k calories in the 24hrs so making up for it now.”

Joe’s fitness challenge follows shortly after the internet star kept the nation in shape with his virtual PE sessions during lockdown.

