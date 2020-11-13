How to watch Joe Wicks’ live workout challenge for Children in Need

Children in Need returns to BBC One this Friday evening and many celebrities will be helping to raise money.

The Body Coach, Joe Wicks has started early by doing a 24-hour workout challenge to support young people across the UK.

Here’s how to watch Joe Wicks live as he completes his biggest challenge yet.

Joe started his exercise at 10.20am yesterday morning (Thursday 12 November) and will continue for a full day.

The famous PT has been be joined by a number of famous faces and fans will be encouraged to donate.

What is the Joe Wicks 24-hour workout challenge?

To support Children in Need, Joe Wicks has been undertaking the gruelling challenge.

The workout challenge is exactly what it sounds like: a workout that lasts for a period of 24 hours. Joe is taking part in a day-long workout in a bid to raise money to support Children in Need.

During the day, Joe has been undertaking a range of different exercises. These include cycling, boxing, rowing, yoga, and of course, his renowned HIIT workouts.

Is Joe doing the challenge alone?

Throughout the period, Joe has been joined by celebrity guests.

One of Joe’s famous guests is Paralympian, Stef Reid.

The 24-hour workout challenge is open to anyone who wants to get involved.

Joe has been encouraging people to join in from homes and schools across the country, taking part in as much of the workout as is doable.

How can you watch Joe Wick 24 hour workout for Children in Need live?

If you want to find out how to watch Joe Wicks live, you’re in luck! The challenge is being streamed live onto the BBC website. You can visit the BBC website via a laptop or smart device or by pressing the red button your remote. You can also watch the stream via BBC iPlayer.

Where can you watch Joe Wicks’ lockdown workouts?

To help support people struggling to stay healthy, particularly children who were unable to go to school, during the first nationwide lockdown Joe Wicks offered daily P.E lessons.

When running, Joe Wicks P.E lessons stream live on YouTube on weekday mornings from 9am and last for 30-minutes.

Joe also shares a range of other workouts on his YouTube channel designed for people of all fitness levels.

Children in Need show is back tonight (Friday 13th November) at 7pm on BBC One.

