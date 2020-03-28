Joe Wicks announces he'll be donating the proceeds of his online P.E. sessions to the NHS

With the country in lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Joe Wicks has brought a little bit of positivity into our homes.

The celebrity fitness instructor has been hosting live P.E. sessions on his YouTube channel every morning, in an attempt to keep the nation fit.

His awesome initiative has been hugely popular so far, with thousands of families tuning in to follow his aerobic sessions.

And to celebrate, the Surrey-born star has announced that he's going to be donating all of the proceeds to our heroes in the NHS.

P.E with Joe Wicks

Joe, 33, started doing his 9am P.E. sessions last Monday on his YouTube channel, The Body Coach TV.

The idea was that they would keep children active while the schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Words can't express how happy and proud I have felt every day this week as the nation's P.E. teacher.

And the initiative has gone down a storm – more than 1.7 million people have been tuning in for an early-morning workout.

Yesterday, Joe took to Instagram to express his thanks, and to tell his 3.3 million followers about his thoughtful offer.

Read more: Joe Wicks' P.E. workout leaves This Morning fans divided

Big gesture

He wrote: "Words can't express how happy and proud I have felt every day this week as the nation's P.E. teacher. I've been overwhelmed with the response and the support it's had from everyone.

"As a result of so many people viewing the #PEWithJoe workouts on YouTube, the advertising revenue generated has been unlike anything I've seen or experienced on my channel before.

Joe has been putting the nation through its paces every morning (Credit: The Body Coach TV/YouTube)

"So I've decided that as long as I'm the nation's P.E. teacher, every single penny of the money generated on these videos is going to the place where we need it the most right now.

"All of it is going straight to the NHS, to support the real heroes right now."

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits she's 'scared' after UK coronavirus announcement

As you'd expect, Joe's message was well received by his followers – including a few well-known faces.

Jools Oliver wrote: "So lovely, thank you @thebodycoach."

This Morning host Ruth Langsford expressed her gratitude (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another comment came from Ruth Langsford, who wrote: "Fantastic Joe....congratulations! Thank you for supporting the @nhswebsite. Keep up the good work x x."

And One Direction star Niall Horan also showed his respect, telling the coach: "Incredible stuff, Wicksy."

Well done, Joe – the country is right behind you.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.