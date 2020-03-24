Stacey Solomon admits she's 'scared' after UK coronavirus announcement

TV's Stacey Solomon has admitted she's "scared" after Boris Johnson announced the country was in lockdown due to coronavirus.

The Loose Women presenter, 30, said she was pooping herself after the Prime Minister told the UK you can now only leave your home for one of four reasons or risk fines and police enforcement.

Stacey Solomon "scared" after Boris Johnson announced the country was in lockdown (Credit: WENN.com)

Taking to Instagram Stories, she said: "I just watched the Prime Minister's speech.

"I wanted to come on here and say if anyone else out there is absolutely [expletive] themselves, you are not on your own.

I'll think of things we can all do together to try and take our mind off everything.

"It's such a scary time at the minute and I'm going to do whatever I can to be as upbeat and positive as possible on here.

"Maybe I'll think of things we can all do together to try and take our mind off everything."

Stacey admitted she's "scared" about the lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: "I know that isn't going to make a difference or change anything but it's such scary times.

"Massive thank you to every single key worker who's still going out day in day out, not seeing their families to make sure we all get through this.

"Honestly, you have no idea how incredible you are and how grateful we are to have you.

"For everyone else, we've just got to stick together and be there for each other I suppose."

Despite feeling anxious, Stacey has been keeping busy.

Homeschooling the kids, she shared a video of them and boyfriend Joe Swash taking part in Joe Wicks' morning PE sessions.

Stacey also uploaded a video of herself performing while hanging the washing up in the garden.

Well, we don't know about you, but Stacey never fails to cheer Entertainment Daily up!

