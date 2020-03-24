Joe Wicks' PE workout leaves This Morning fans divided

Viewers of This Morning have been left divided over Joe Wicks' mini workout amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Body Coach recently pledged to be the UK's PE teacher, with daily live sessions, as millions of Brits self-isolate.

Hours after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a three-week lockdown, Joe appeared on Tuesday's This Morning (March 24) to show people how to stay fit while stuck at home.

Joe Wicks did his daily workout for This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

During the segment, Joe showed off a series of workouts that people can easily do at home.

As he performed lunges, jumping jacks and running on the spot, the studio crew joined in as well as host Phillip Schofield.

What is the point of a 3 minute workout??

However, many viewers at home weren't impressed and refused to join in on the workout session.

One person said on Twitter: "3-minute workout? Time to pop the kettle on then."

Another wrote: "What is the point of a 3-minute workout??"

Phillip Schofield even joined in on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

A third added: "Alright Joe, calm down with the self-promo. You already get a 5-minute slot on This Morning."

A fourth tweeted: "Oh just [expletive] off Joe Wicks. I'd rather work out with Pat Wicks," referring to EastEnders character Pat Butcher.

Meanwhile, others praised Joe and revealed they enjoyed joining in.

One said: "Thanks for the free workout, I’m out of breath now. Not as fit as I thought I was."

Another commented: "Don’t need to go out and exercise and spread the virus, just stay in and exercise with Joe."

One added: "Thanks Joe Wicks. Mam and I have learnt you need to wear a bra for this, also lunges make you belch."

Joe recently explained why he's decided to help the nation out and offer workouts to keep people fit during isolation.

Over two million people tuned into his YouTube channel, The Body Coach TV, for the free 30-minute session after schools across the UK shut on Friday, March 20.

He told the Mirror: "I was about to do a UK tour of schools, teaching kids about exercise, but it was cancelled.

"Late last week I was in bed thinking, 'How can I reach all these kids? They're going to need some help.' I felt quite emotional about it. Then I came up with the idea of PE with Joe."

Meanwhile, during a speech to the nation on Monday, March 23, the Prime Minister announced a three-week lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson announced a three-week UK lockdown (Credit: BBC)

He said in the speech: "We're seeing the devastating impact of this invisible killer. You must stay at home."

Explaining the four reasons we can only leave home for, he continued: "Shopping, one hour of exercise a day, any medical need or to provide care to elderly and, travel to and from work where absolutely necessary.

"These are the only reasons you should be leaving home."

