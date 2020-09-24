Jodie Marsh has revealed her beloved mum has died following an “aggressive” battle with cancer.

The former model, 41, admitted she was heartbroken as she bravely opened up on her family’s loss on Instagram.

Sharing the devastating news with her followers, Jodie posted a series of loving photographs alongside her mum Kristina.

Jodie Marsh has sadly lost her mum following a battle with cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Jodie Marsh say?

She captioned the post: “My beautiful, kind, caring, generous, intelligent, funny, classy and incredible mum passed away this morning.

“There will never be another woman like my mum.

“She was the strongest woman I’ve ever known.

“She was my best friend and I don’t know how to do life without her.”

Jodie’s touching tribute was flooded with messages of support from fans.

One commented: “You both look absolutely stunning and I can tell what an angel she was by the daughter she has raised in you. Thoughts are with you all, lots of love.”

A second said: “Oh I am so truly sorry to hear this, this is incredibly sad news. My heart goes out to you and your family.”

The former model took to Instagram to share the sad news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another added: “I’m so sorry to hear this news Jodie. Sending you much love x.”

Jodie speaks out

Earlier this year, Jodie took to social media to reveal that her mum had been sent home from hospital because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She responded to tweet by charity Balls To Cancer, who urged those suffering from cancer to still seek help from the NHS.

Earlier this year, Jodie said her mum had been sent home from hospital because of the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Opening up on her mum’s experience, Jodie said: “My mum was basically turfed out of hospital and told ‘come back in 8 weeks’ even though she has the most aggressive growing cancer her consultant had ever seen.”

She went on: “Thrown out of hospital because of Covid. No treatment. She’s dying at home. No word from hospital.”

