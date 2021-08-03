Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page has announced she’s expecting her fourth child with husband James Thornton.

Joanna, 44, and husband James are already parents to one daughter, seven-year-old Eva, and two sons, five-year-old Kit and four-year-old Noah.

Joanna shared the happy news on social media yesterday (August 1) with a photo of her showing off her growing baby bump.

Posting to Instagram, the actress wrote: “Well, this is a surprise!! Baby number 4 on the way! It’s going to be a busy Christmas!”

She also tagged her husband James in the photo – but who is he?

Joanna Page pregnant: Who is James Thornton?

Joanna has been married to her husband James Thornton since 2003.

The 45-year-old is an actor and voice over artist.

He is perhaps best known for his role on Emmerdale, where he played John Barton between 2009 and 2013.

The actor has also appeared in Holby City, Sky One comedy Stella and Channel 4’s No Angels.

Joanna Page and husband James Thornton married in 2003 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joanna Page and husband James Thornton: happy news follows lockdown struggle

The couple’s happy baby news comes after Joanna previously shared the struggle their marriage faced through lockdown.

Joanna revealed being unable to be intimate while the kids were at home during lockdown took a toll on their relationship.

Speaking to The Sun, Joanna explained: “We spent the whole of the first lockdown arguing and threatening to divorce each other.

“Then we went through a month of literally not saying a single word to each other.

“We came out of that a bit numb and deadened and desperate for anything we could get because we just argued so much.”

Joanna admitted the couple had struggled through lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Post-lockdown sex sessions

Soon after the first lockdown came to an end in July, the couple found themselves cramming in daily sex sessions before their kids came home from school.

She added: “I’m sure all parents found it really difficult during lockdown. You’re with the children so much, and then at night-time they all just wanted to sleep in bed with us.”

