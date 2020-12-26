Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page wanted a divorce during lockdown as kids ruined sex life

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page has admitted she wanted to divorce her husband during lockdown as her kids ruined their sex life.

The 43-year-old actress threatened to leave former Emmerdale actor James Thornton after having no time for themselves.

The couple, who have been married for 17 years, share three children – Eva, seven, Kit, five, and four-year-old Noah.

Joanna Page admitted she wanted a divorce her husband during lockdown

Gavin and Stacey: What did Joanna Page say?

Despite being in a long-term marriage, Joanna revealed being unable to be intimate took a toll on their relationship.

Speaking to The Sun, Joanna explained: “We spent the whole of the first lockdown arguing and threatening to divorce each other.

“Then we went through a month of literally not saying a single word to each other.

“We came out of that a bit numb and deadened and desperate for anything we could get because we just argued so much.”

The Gavin and Stacey star says the lack of intimacy took a toll

Soon after the first lockdown came to an end in July, the couple found themselves cramming in daily sex sessions before their kids came home from school.

She added: “I’m sure all parents found it really difficult during lockdown.

“You’re with the children so much, and then at night-time they all just wanted to sleep in bed with us.”

Thankfully, Joanna admitted she started to “fancy” James again when schools officially reopened.

Joanna and James share three children

The star concluded: “When we managed to get them back to school that was a godsend because at least me and my husband could talk to each other and reunite and then I could fancy him.”

James, 45, previously played John Barton in Emmerdale.

Will there be a new series of Gavin and Stacey?

Meanwhile, Joanna is best known for playing the lovable Stacey Shipman in Gavin and Stacey.

The hit BBC comedy previously returned for a one-off Christmas Day special last year.

Gavin and Stacey returned for a one-off special last year

It was the first new episode of the James Corden and Ruth Jones sitcom in almost a decade.

Earlier this month, James revealed the show will return for one final episode.

He told Metro: “We’re always talking, all of us, and Ruth [Jones] and I talk all the time. I hope so much we do it. The next one will really be the last, final part.

“And that is a little too much pressure for my chest to take at the moment, if I’m honest, in amongst the anxiety of 2020. If I had any notion of trying to make another Christmas special I don’t think I’d be able to breathe.”

The presenter added: “So we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. But I promise you, we won’t lead you over that bridge unless we think it will be worth the journey.”

