Bradley Walsh is host for a new one-off Christmas version of Blankety Blank on Christmas Day (Friday December 25).

The Chase star, 60, takes over presenting duties for the venerable gameshow.

It began in 1979, and has seen four different hosts throughout the years.

But who were they? And what is Bradley’s connection to the show?

Sir Terry as Blankety Blank host (Credit: YouTube)

Who hosted Blankety Blank before Bradley Walsh?

The gameshow started in 1979, with Sir Terry Wogan as host.

Famous for his dry wit, long, thin stick-like microphone and his hilarious interaction with guests, Sir Terry hosted the show for four years.

In one memorable moment, comedian Kenny Everett bent his microphone in half during one episode.

Sir Terry went on to host his own primetime chatshow on BBC One in the 1980s, and became a broadcasting legend with his Radio 2 breakfast show.

He sadly died in 2016, aged 77.

Comedian Les was a great fit for Blankety Blank (Credit: YouTube)

Les Dawson

Comedian Les Dawson took over from Sir Terry in 1984.

To signify a changing of the guard, Les snapped Sir Terry’s microphone in two and said he felt “about as comfortable as a lame turkey sat on a pile of Paxo listening to Christmas carols”.

Les became an instant hit with his surreal sense of humour and comedy characters.

He also delighted in rubbishing the prizes on offer, most notably the Blankety Blank cheque book and pen.

Les presented the show until 1990.

He died in 1993 from a heart attack, aged 62.

Paul as Lily on Blankety Blank (Credit: YouTube)

Lily Savage

Blankety Blank was revived in 1998, this time with Paul O’Grady’s alter-ego, Lily Savage, as the presenter.

Lily was often savage to the guests and often forgot their names.

She hosted the show for four years until it ended in 2002.

The others

There have been two other hosts of Blankety Blank.

Recent I’m A Celeb campmate Vernon Kay hosted a Gameshow Marathon version on ITV in 2007.

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams also presented a one-off Christmas special in 2016.

Bradley has deep connections to the show (Credit: BBC)

What did Bradley say about Blankety Blank?

Bradley said: “I’m not feeling the pressure so much.

“[It’s] just the fact that I love bit of nostalgic telly and to follow in the footsteps of Sir Terry Wogan and one of my heroes Les Dawson, having worked on the show as a studio warm-up for Les a few times, it’s a thrill for me.”

Has Bradley been on the show before?

Yes.

After being the warm-up man on the show when Les Dawson was host, Bradley ended up being a guest during the Lily Savage years.

He said: “Lily Savage hosted the show fantastically well.

“Little did I know having sat next to Liz Dawn that six years later I’ll be working with her on Coronation Street.

“What goes around, comes around.”

