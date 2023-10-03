Aston Merrygold being. interviewed on This Morning
News

Aston Merrygold pays tribute to ‘original JLS team member’ Jack Pointer-Mackenzie as he dies aged 35

Just heartbreaking

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

JLS star Aston Merrygold has shared a heartwrenching tribute to one of the band’s original backing dancers after his death aged 35.

Jack Pointer-Mackenzie toured with JLS throughout their entire career – from The X Factor in 2009 until their last tour in 2021.

He also performed with Camilla Cabello and performed and choreographed for Justin Bieber and Hozier in Los Angeles.

While Jack’s cause of death was not revealed, Aston 35, who was in the band alongside Marvin Humes, Ortise Williams and JB Gill, shared a post from Base Dance Studios, with an image of Jack.

Aston Merrygold paid tribute to former JLS back up dancer
Aston Merrygold paid tribute to former JLS backup dancer (Credit: This Morning)

JLS star Aston pays tribute after death of dancer

Aston wrote: “RIP captain,” with a prayer hand and raised hand emojis. He added: “Original JLS team member!”

On Aston’s next Instagram Story, posted on October 2, he shared a video of Jack and other backing dancers performing on stage alongside JLS.

Aston added: “Captain Jack always with the vibe from 2009 and beyond!!

A phenomenal team member!

Screen shot from Instagram of a black and white picture of a man
Jack’s death was announced on social media (Credit: Instagram)

Base Dance Studios previously shared a couple of black and white snaps of Jack to Instagram, as it wrote: “A unique gift, who shall be sorely missed. Thank you for sharing your talent with us. Jack Nathaniel Pointer-Mackenzie.”

The post attracted a number of comments, with people paying tribute to Jack. “Not Jack,” said one. “I hadn’t seen him in years but what a sweet soul and infectious spirit he had.” “Can’t believe it. Rest easy my man,” another said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AM (@astonmerrygold)

Aston’s baby news

The sad news comes after Aston recently announced some happy news for his family. The star is set to become a dad for the third time.

On September 29, Aston and his backing dancer wife Sarah, 39, revealed: “We have some news,” and continued, “Baby M3rrygold 2024.”

He concluded: “In case you missed it, we’re having a baby.”

Read more: Aston Merrygold on vile racist abuse aimed at his toddler son

Aston Merrygold Stresses the Importance of Prince's Trust Mentors | Good Morning Britain

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Aston Merrygold Deaths JLS

Trending Articles

Dancing-On-Ice-logo
Dancing On Ice 2024: Eighth celebrity contestant announced
The Long Shadow review
The Long Shadow review: ITV series deserves all the awards for its focus on the victims
Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger delivers wedding blow to Thom Evans as she ‘reevaluates her life’
Fern Britton talks to Ruth and Eamonn about grieving
‘In pain all the time’: Fern Britton sparks concern as she’s admitted to hospital for operation
Coronation Street spoilers: First look comp image week 41 - Tim being hit by Stephen, Carla and Peter looking angry
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for October 9-13
Coronation Street comp image: show background and logo with female silhouette and a dummy and bottle graphic
Coronation Street star announces she’s expecting her first baby with actor fiancé